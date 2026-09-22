Review: DRACULA at Brookfield Theatre For The Arts
Dracula runs from Sept 18 – Oct 10 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm.
What better way to celebrate the approaching Halloween season than Dracula? Bram Stoker’s novel about the eponymous vampire is seen as a cornerstone of horror storytelling. Because of that, there are countless adaptations and retellings of the story. Perhaps one of the most modern adaptations of this tale is Kate Hamill’s Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really. The title itself is worth a thousand words. From the direction, to the set, to the cast; the Brookfield Theatre of the Arts’ production of Hamill’s Dracula blends classic horror with modern feminist themes in an entertaining celebration of storytelling.
The first thing you see upon entering the theater is a scaffolding set that immediately sets the tone for the evening. Designed by Grace Weller under the direction of Director, Pippa Walton, the use of levels gives multiple platforms and pathways for actors to play with, while the scrawled blasphemy of the Lord’s Prayer on the wall sets up the play’s conflict between “Good and Evil.” Over the course of the evening, this tone and atmosphere is only supported by the choices in lighting, sound, and the gorgeous costumes.
The real mood-setter, however, is Renfield’s opening monologue from her cage in Dr. Seward’s Asylum. Renfield, played by Emma Duffy, is an obsessed devotee of Dracula whose narrative stories immediately put the audience on edge given her disturbing demeanor and speech patterns. The mysteries only deepen as we meet the rest of the cast; the resolute Mina Harker, played by Izzy Porter, and her susceptible husband, Jonathan Harker, played by Larry Weatherspoon. This couple forms the emotional backbone of the production as we meet the rest of the doomed ensemble: Joseph Roman’s calm, cool, and collected Count Dracula and his thralls, Drusilla and Marilla- played by Tarah Vega and Melanie Fay, respectively; Lucy Westenra and her fiance, Dr. George Seward, played by Megan Gorman and Mason Andrew respectively, but for this performance, Dr. Seward was played by swing Oran Matheson; and lastly, Dr. Van Helsing, played by CJ Palumbo. Along with Matheson, Daniela Cardarelli and Alexandra Stewart also serve as swings throughout the run.
The feminist twist on this classic tale provides a new energy coursing underneath the monster hunter adventure, while also introducing some much needed humor to balance the horror. Under the watchful gaze of the director, Pippa, everything came together and it was clear that everyone knew exactly what needed to be done in order to pull this off. When everything comes together, Brookfield’s production of Dracula is one you’re not going to want to miss. Dracula runs from Sept 18 – Oct 10 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm. You can purchase tickets at brookfieldtheatre.org.
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