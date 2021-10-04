Restless Mountain Bluegrass Band Will Perform Private Concert to Benefit Playhouse on Park

Spend a special evening with fellow supporters and see a private concert of the Restless Mountain Bluegrass Band at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford, CT! The concert will take place on Friday, November 5 at 8pm (doors open at 7pm). Tickets are now on sale for $25, General Admission. This private appearance is donated by the band to celebrate the creativity and resilience that keeps one of Connecticut's finest local stages playing. 100% of the proceeds will go to Playhouse on Park.

Restless Mountain Bluegrass Band always offers a fun mix of traditional standards and entertaining classics that bring fond memories and a smile. From music stages to special occasions, they'll entertain!

COVID-19 Policy: All patrons must be fully vaccinated. Vaccination card, government issued ID, and masks are required for all patrons. For Playhouse on Park's full COVID-19 Policy, visit https://playhouseonpark.org/docs/POP%20Covid%20Policy.pdf

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is West Hartford's own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.