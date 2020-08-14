Registration Is Open For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Fall Programming

This fall, Playhouse Theatre Academy is offering classes for kids, teens and adults.

This fall, Playhouse Theatre Academy is offering classes for kids, teens and adults. Every class can be taken entirely online OR mostly online with some in-person classes.

Please note that if you choose the online and in-person combo, classes at the theatre will be socially distanced. Masks will be required at all times. Hand sanitizer will be available at all times. The space will also be sanitized after every single class.

Class offerings include the following:

CREATIVE KIDS (Ages 4-6) - Children will explore their creativity through imaginative play and ensemble games, focusing on acting, storytelling, puppetry, music, and movement.

YOUNG ACTORS COMEDY/IMPROV (Ages 7-12) - Learn to create, rehearse, and perform sketch comedy and improvisation games.

ADVANCED YOUNG ACTORS: PERFORM A PLAY (Ages 7-12) - Create, rehearse, and perform an original one-act piece that culminates in an end-of-year performance.

ACTING FOR TEENS (Ages 13-18) - Working with scenes, monologues, and improvisation, teens will build confidence in front of an audience and as an ensemble. On the last day of each aforementioned class, there will be a Share Day for family and friends!

For more info such as dates, pricing, and registration forms, visit the Education page on www.playhouseonpark.org or click here: https://playhouseonpark.org/web2/education_home.html



