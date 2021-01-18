Register Now For The Windham Theatre Virtual Director's Workshop

Thinking about directing virtual theater, but not sure what's involved or how to master the technology?

Come to the WTG Virtual Director's Workshop, on Monday, January 25 at 7:30 p.m.! You'll learn tips and tricks for directing, stage managing, and performing in a virtual production, plus get a quick tutorial of StreamYard, WTG's live streaming platform.

The workshop will be facilitated by Ava Molnar, Mason Beiter, Nicholas Bennett, and Claudia Emanuele, the stage manager and directors of WTG's recent Here+There Plays; and Mark Lowe and Melanie Noble, director and stage manager of WTG's upcoming live stream of A Doll's House and last summer's Pygmalion.

Register here https://forms.gle/TTWSb59eZxwEdEyj8 no later than 6:30 p.m. on January 25. Participants will receive an e-mail the day of the event with a link for logging in to the workshop.