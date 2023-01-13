Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Spring 2023 Classes in Simsbury and Hartford, CT

Learn more about the class lineup here!

Jan. 13, 2023  

Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Spring 2023 Classes in Simsbury and Hartford, CT

Registration is open for Playhouse Theatre Academy's spring 2023 classes in Simsbury and Hartford, CT! Classes in Simsbury will take place at Simsmore Square (540 Hopmeadow Street) and classes in Hartford will take place at the 224 EcoSpace (224 Farmington Avenue). Sessions are eight weeks long, and there will be a Share Day on the final class for family and friends! Need-based scholarships are available.

Spring 2023 classes in Simsbury include Story to Stage: DANDELION (Ages 6-8), Superhero Crew (Ages 9-12), Murder Mystery Fun (Ages 9-12), Creating Characters (Ages 9-12), Being in the Moment: Improv for Beginners (Ages 9-12), Disney Mash Up (Ages 9-12), and Intro to Musical Theatre (Ages 9-12). For full class descriptions, teaching artist bios, and more, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.

Spring 2023 classes in Hartford include Creative Kids: Fables and Fairy Tales (Ages 6-8), Story to Stage: DANDELION (Ages 6-8), Exploring Scenes (Ages 6-8), Murder Mystery Fun (Ages 9-12), Being in the Moment: Improv for Beginners (Ages 9-12), Acting through the Song (Ages 13-17), and Scene Studies for Teens (Ages 13-17). Adult classes will be announced soon for the spring session. For full class descriptions, teaching artist bios, and more, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities in Hartford and Simsbury, CT. Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

Playhouse Theatre Academy also offers Literature Alive, a field trip program that extends the classroom by allowing students to see daytime professional theatre productions at Playhouse on Park! Next up: The World Premiere of DANDELION (Grades Pre-K - 3). Field trips can be booked April 25 - May 12. To learn more about Literature Alive, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.

Want to bring Playhouse on Park and Playhouse Theatre Academy to your school? Now you can! Playhouse on Park is thrilled to present their first ever touring production, POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL. They are taking this show on the road and bringing it to schools through Playhouse Theatre Academy's LITERATURE ALIVE Field Trip Program. POLKADOTS is recommended for grades K-5. Field trips can be booked and brought to your school's auditorium Monday through Friday, March 6-31, 2023.

For more information about Playhouse Theatre Academy, including spring 2023 pricing and registration forms, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org or call 860-523-5900 x16.



Video: INDECENT at Playhouse on Park Stands in Solidarity With Company of Cancelled High S Photo
Video: INDECENT at Playhouse on Park Stands in Solidarity With Company of Cancelled High School Production
Playhouse on Park, who is presenting a production of INDECENT, this month, shared a message of solidarity, with the students of a Jacksonville high school, after their production was cancelled.
New England Premiere of QUEEN OF BASEL to be Presented at TheaterWorks Hartford in Februar Photo
New England Premiere of QUEEN OF BASEL to be Presented at TheaterWorks Hartford in February
TheaterWorks Hartford will present the New England Premiere of Queen of Basel by Hilary Bettis. Featuring an all Latinx cast and creative team, Queen of Basel runs February 3–26, 2023 at TheaterWorks Hartford’s historic home.
The Ivoryton Playhouse Seeks Submissions For Women Playwrights Festival Photo
The Ivoryton Playhouse Seeks Submissions For Women Playwrights Festival
The Ivoryton Playhouse have announced its Sixth Annual Ivoryton Women Playwrights Festival. They are seeking submissions of one-act plays by women playwrights.
GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL to Have Connecticut Premiere at Curtain Call Photo
GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL to Have Connecticut Premiere at Curtain Call
It may have been baseball great, Yogi Berra, who coined the phrase, 'It's deja vu all over again,' but for that feeling of the same things happening over and over again, no property tells the tale better than Groundhog Day, The Musical, making its Connecticut premiere at Curtain Call.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: INDECENT at Playhouse on Park Stands in Solidarity With Company of Cancelled High School ProductionVideo: INDECENT at Playhouse on Park Stands in Solidarity With Company of Cancelled High School Production
January 12, 2023

Playhouse on Park, who is presenting a production of INDECENT, this month, shared a message of solidarity, with the students of a Jacksonville high school, after their production was cancelled.
New England Premiere of QUEEN OF BASEL to be Presented at TheaterWorks Hartford in FebruaryNew England Premiere of QUEEN OF BASEL to be Presented at TheaterWorks Hartford in February
January 12, 2023

TheaterWorks Hartford will present the New England Premiere of Queen of Basel by Hilary Bettis. Featuring an all Latinx cast and creative team, Queen of Basel runs February 3–26, 2023 at TheaterWorks Hartford’s historic home.
The Ivoryton Playhouse Seeks Submissions For Women Playwrights FestivalThe Ivoryton Playhouse Seeks Submissions For Women Playwrights Festival
January 12, 2023

The Ivoryton Playhouse have announced its Sixth Annual Ivoryton Women Playwrights Festival. They are seeking submissions of one-act plays by women playwrights.
GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL to Have Connecticut Premiere at Curtain CallGROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL to Have Connecticut Premiere at Curtain Call
January 11, 2023

It may have been baseball great, Yogi Berra, who coined the phrase, 'It's deja vu all over again,' but for that feeling of the same things happening over and over again, no property tells the tale better than Groundhog Day, The Musical, making its Connecticut premiere at Curtain Call.
Ivoryton Playhouse to Hold Auditions for 2023 Season This MonthIvoryton Playhouse to Hold Auditions for 2023 Season This Month
January 11, 2023

The Ivoryton Playhouse will be holding local auditions for Equity and non Equity actors for the 2023 season. Auditions will be held at the Ivoryton Playhouse on Friday, January 20th from 11am – 7pm, and on Saturday, January 21 from 10 – 6pm.
share