Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Spring 2023 Classes in Simsbury and Hartford, CT

Registration is open for Playhouse Theatre Academy's spring 2023 classes in Simsbury and Hartford, CT! Classes in Simsbury will take place at Simsmore Square (540 Hopmeadow Street) and classes in Hartford will take place at the 224 EcoSpace (224 Farmington Avenue). Sessions are eight weeks long, and there will be a Share Day on the final class for family and friends! Need-based scholarships are available.

Spring 2023 classes in Simsbury include Story to Stage: DANDELION (Ages 6-8), Superhero Crew (Ages 9-12), Murder Mystery Fun (Ages 9-12), Creating Characters (Ages 9-12), Being in the Moment: Improv for Beginners (Ages 9-12), Disney Mash Up (Ages 9-12), and Intro to Musical Theatre (Ages 9-12). For full class descriptions, teaching artist bios, and more, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.

Spring 2023 classes in Hartford include Creative Kids: Fables and Fairy Tales (Ages 6-8), Story to Stage: DANDELION (Ages 6-8), Exploring Scenes (Ages 6-8), Murder Mystery Fun (Ages 9-12), Being in the Moment: Improv for Beginners (Ages 9-12), Acting through the Song (Ages 13-17), and Scene Studies for Teens (Ages 13-17). Adult classes will be announced soon for the spring session. For full class descriptions, teaching artist bios, and more, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities in Hartford and Simsbury, CT. Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

Playhouse Theatre Academy also offers Literature Alive, a field trip program that extends the classroom by allowing students to see daytime professional theatre productions at Playhouse on Park! Next up: The World Premiere of DANDELION (Grades Pre-K - 3). Field trips can be booked April 25 - May 12. To learn more about Literature Alive, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.

Want to bring Playhouse on Park and Playhouse Theatre Academy to your school? Now you can! Playhouse on Park is thrilled to present their first ever touring production, POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL. They are taking this show on the road and bringing it to schools through Playhouse Theatre Academy's LITERATURE ALIVE Field Trip Program. POLKADOTS is recommended for grades K-5. Field trips can be booked and brought to your school's auditorium Monday through Friday, March 6-31, 2023.

For more information about Playhouse Theatre Academy, including spring 2023 pricing and registration forms, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org or call 860-523-5900 x16.