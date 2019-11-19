Ray Blue Organ Trio is Coming to La Zingara

Over the years Ray has shared the stage and studio as a leader, a sideman and a band member with Alicia Keys, The Sun Ra Arkestra, the Cotton Club All Stars, John Gilmore, Dr. Art Davis, Benny Powell, Eddie Henderson, Kirk Lightsey, Charlie Persia Super Band, Clifford Adams, Wycliffe Gordon, Bernard Purdie, Steve Turre, Ted Curson, Joe Lee Wilson and many others.He was also a cast member of "The Ray Charles Show" which toured in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy 2008-2010.

"Ray Blue has a majestic presence when playing, his sense of purpose is obvious. It's one thing to be a good composer, its another to be a great performer. Ray Blue's got the whole package." - Jean Szlamowicz, Jazz Hot, Down Beat

Ray Blue's music can be described as a fusion of straight ahead jazz and rhythmic groove. Ray is a New York bred saxophonist, composer, arranger and educator who performs internationally. Over the years he has shared the stage and studio as a leader, a sideman and a band member with John Gilmore, Dr. Art Davis, Benny Powell, Eddie Henderson, Kirk Lightsey, Charlie Persip Super Band, Clifford Adams, Wycliff Gordon, Bernard Purdie, Steve Turre, Ted Curson, Joe Lee Wilson, Alicia Keys, The Sun Ra Arkestra, Cotton Club All Stars and many others. He was also a cast member of the "Ray Charles Show" which toured in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy 2008 to 2010. His festival performances as leader and featured artist include: Hartford Jazz Festival, Hartford, Connecticut; Zanzibar International Film Festival, Zanzibar, Tanzania; North Sea Jazz Festival-Cape Town, South Africa; Macufe Festival- Bloemfontain, South Africa; European Union Annex Festival-Dublin, Ireland; Audi Jazz Festival, Brussels, Belgium; Macao Jazz Festival, China; Midi Music Festival-Beijing, China; Pori Jazz Festival, Finland and others. After receiving a graduate degree from the University of Iowa, Ray returned to New York, got re-connected on the scene and studied at the Jazz Mobile with Charles Davis, Stanton Davis and later with Paul Jeffrey, Charlie Lagond, Sonny Sharrock and Barry Harris. Some of his mentors include Arthur Blythe, Houston Person, Ornette Coleman and Benny Powell. Ray released his first CD as a leader, Always with a Purpose, in 2001. Then came Ray Blue Live at Liars Theater in 2004 and "Ray Blue Live at Liars Theater 2 in 2005. In 2006 Ray released 'Transvision' on the Neu Klang label and Berries and Blues in 2010.

Info

La Zingara Ristorante, 8 PT Barnum Square, Bethel, CT 06801 Directions

Doors Open at 6:30, Showtime 7:00pm



Tickets $15 on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ray-blue-jazz-live-this-thur-nov-21-with-acclaimed-organist-akiko-tsuruga-tickets-64909433864

$20 at the door. Dinner and drinks a la carte





