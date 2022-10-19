Radio Theater Group Brings TALES OF TERROR To Windham Theatre Guild

Prometheus Theatre of the Air, an award-winning radio theater troupe operating out of Eastern Connecticut, will bring Halloween to life on Saturday, Oct. 29 with a performance of Tales of Terror, radio dramatizations of three classic horror stories, live before an audience at the Windham Theatre Guild and simulcast over WILI.

Live from the Burton Leavitt Theater stage, nine actors from Prometheus Theatre of the Air will dramatize 16 roles in adaptations of "The Tell-Tale Heart" by Edgar Allan Poe; "The Cat's Revenge," from a short story by Dracula author Bram Stoker; and "The Monkey's Paw." Dozens of sound effects and music cues will amplify the drama for the audience.

As was done in classic 1940s radio theater, as the theater audience watches the performance, it will simultaneously be broadcast from the theater, on 14 WILI and 95.3 FM, putting both the actors' performances and the audience's reactions on the air.

Tales of Terror represents Prometheus's 11th production, and celebrates their 10th anniversary as a radio theater enterprise.

The performance also pays tribute to long-time Prometheus performer Vince Chaisson, who passed away suddenly last fall. Chaisson, who was well-known among community theater performers and patrons in Eastern Connecticut for more than 20 years, co-wrote two of the scripts for Tales of Terror.

The radio theater group got its start with a re-enactment of the Orson Welles drama, The War of the Worlds, on Oct. 30, 2012, on the UConn radio station, WHUS. Since then, the group has produced, among other shows, A Christmas Carol; Three Sisters; a Halloween anthology of Three Ghost Stories; Pride and Prejudice; The Shop Around the Corner; Pygmalion; and A Doll's House.

The War of the Worlds and A Christmas Carol were both nominated Best Radio Drama by the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System. Pygmalion was a Silver Award winner in the HEAR Now Festival 2021 Podcast Palooza, the premier competition for audio drama in the United States.

In keeping with the 10th anniversary, the cast and crew of Tales of Terror is made up entirely of performers from past Prometheus shows, including Miriam Drew; James Kenney; Sunny Kirkham-Barbour, Meaghan Labas; Mark Lowe (the founder and director of Prometheus Theatre of the Air); Melanie Noble; Ken Noll; Anna Toussaint; Corey Welden; and Jim York.

The show and broadcast will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. To ensure patrons are in their seats, and that all equipment and crew are ready, no one will be seated after 7:15 p.m.

Some content may not be appropriate for children under 12.

Tickets for Tales of Terror are $10 and can be purchased through the Windham Theatre Guild's web site at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204132®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.windhamtheatreguild.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, or by calling (860) 423-2245.