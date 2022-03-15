ROMEO AND JULIET - THE CHOICE Features Surprise Ending at SHU Community Theatre

On April 8 and 9, 2022, WSHU Public Radio and the SHU Community Theatre will present Romeo and Juliet - The Choice, an innovative and immersive performance of solo piano and dance featuring internationally acclaimed pianist Frederic Chiu.

Cocreated by Chiu and choreographer Sandra Shih Parks, this live production is a reimagining of Sergei Prokofiev's ballet with a unique twist: the audience will vote on whether a happy ending or the traditional conclusion is performed.

Romeo and Juliet - The Choice will be performed at the SHU Community Theatre in Fairfield, CT. Tickets are $55 and $65 and available at https://shucommunitytheatre.org/. Generous support for the production comes from Sacred Heart University, Choate Rosemary Hall, and a gift from Dr. Craig McPherson in memory of Anita Kerbeshian McPherson, and from Professor Halcyon Mancuso in memory of Dr. Joseph Carroll.

Romeo and Juliet is the classic Shakespearean play about two star-crossed young lovers from dueling families. In 1936, Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev composed the initial draft of a ballet of the title work for piano. In this version, Prokofiev initially gave the story a happy ending where Juliet wakes up before Romeo's despair leads him to suicide. Prokofiev never orchestrated this ending, choosing instead to adapt his final published orchestra score to the original ending.

During each performance of Romeo and Juliet - The Choice, the live audience will vote on which ending will be performed. The results will be revealed as the storyline unfolds.

This project celebrates and challenges the boundaries of performance, while tying in history and literature, to provide endless opportunities to discuss and debate one of history's most famous stories.