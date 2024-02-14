Public Performances Added for Playhouse on Park's Touring Production of POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL

Playhouse on Park will present their first ever touring production, POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL (Book by Melvin Tunstall, IIII, Music by Greg Borowsky & Douglas Lyons, Lyrics by Douglas Lyons, and Original Concept by Douglas Lyons). The Mandell JCC in West Hartford is hosting two public performances on Sunday, March 17th at the Herbert & Evelyn Gilman Theater. A sensory-friendly performance will be held at 1pm, followed by an afternoon performance at 4pm. For tickets, call 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org.

POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL follows 8-year-old Lily Polkadot who just moved to the “Squares Only” small town of Rockaway. As the first Polkadot in an all Square school, Lily faces an almost impossible task of gaining acceptance from her peers. From daily bullying to segregated drinking fountains, Lily’s quest seems hopeless until she meets Sky, a shy Square boy whose curiosity for her unique polkadot skin blooms into an unexpected pal-ship. Inspired by the events of The Little Rock 9, Polkadots serves as a colorful history lesson for children, reminding them that our individual differences make us awesome, not outcasts.

About the Tour:

Playhouse on Park is taking POLKADOTS on the road and bringing it to schools, libraries, community centers, senior living facilities, and more through Playhouse Theatre Academy’s LITERATURE ALIVE ON THE ROAD Program. LITERATURE ALIVE is an opportunity to extend the classroom and experience live, professional theatre through Playhouse on Park. POLKADOTS is recommended for grades K-5. As part of the experience, the following will be provided: a study guide to prepare students for the production; a professional from Playhouse on Park will travel to your school and lead a workshop for students, teaching them about elements of the production; a post-show Q&A with the cast.

To book POLKADOTS at your school, email education@playhousetheatregroup.org or call 860-523-5900 x16. To learn more about Playhouse Theatre Academy’s offerings, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org

For more information or tickets to the public performances of POLKADOTS, call the Playhouse on Park Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org.