Playwrights On Park Reading Series Presents Scott Steven Kegler's THE LADYKILLING OF CHATTANOOGA

Join Playhouse on Park in designating the Greater Hartford area as a premiere destination for the cultivation of innovative theatrical work! The Playwrights on Park Reading Series was created for this very purpose. Our next evening in this exciting series is Tuesday, April 30 at 7:30pm with Scott Steven Kegler's The Ladykilling of Chattanooga.

The Ladykilling of Chattanooga, is a full length play about Julia Morrison James. She was a stage actress in a touring comedy from New York City, who alleged that her stage manager harassed and sexually assaulted her while travelling for the show. The stage manager, Frank Leidenheimer, was also a leading role in the comedy, which was common at the time.

In the time leading up to their stop in Chattanooga, the tension and harassment escalated, until reaching a climax before the opening curtain at the Opera House in Chattanooga. Morrison left her dressing room and met the rest of the cast, who was in their places ready to begin the show. There were almost fifteen hundred people attending the play that night, just behind the curtain. Morrison drew a pistol from her dress and shot Frank Leidenheimer three times, killing him, while the band continued to play ragtime.

She was tried, exonerated, and went on to attempt to warn women about the dangers within the theatrical community. She was not heard by any and was instead rejected by the newspapers who had just months previous relished opportunities to discuss her "beauty" or "her courtroom stage gowns". It would be funny if it wasn't so incredibly sad.

This play deals with the "other side of stage life", which is still tragically relevant. Julia, being an stage actress, tells this story through a memory play, where she role plays the story back and forth using the other players to deal with her experiences.

SCOTT STEPHEN KEGLER is a comedian, event entertainer, and published playwright. His works have been performed throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York City.

Most recently his works FINAL ARRANGEMENTS and CHAMPAGNE AND LICORICE very well received. He is known for his absurd, high energy style and willingness to leave no comedic stone unturned. When he is not creating new laughs for the audience, he's most likely juggling everything at home with his wife, his children, and furry menagerie.

The mission of Playwrights on Park is to produce original plays and musicals written by emerging playwrights. Each reading features a new work, where audience members participate in a talk back session with the playwright, director and cast members. Audience members are also provided with response cards at the end of each reading. Additionally, there is a talkback segment featuring the Playwright and cast after each reading.

All tickets are $10 each, general admission. For tickets, please call our box office at 860-523-5900 x10, or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06119.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You