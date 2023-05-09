Playwright Christopher Baker to Take Part in Conversation at The Little Theatre of Manchester

Christopher Baker is a dramaturg, playwright, director and teacher with over 30 years experience in regional, Off-Broadway and academic theatre.

On Saturday June 3, he joins Little Theatre of Manchester on stage for an in-depth and thought-provoking conversation about his approach to writing and storytelling that brought us some of his most successful plays - including our upcoming production of Pride & Prejudice.

This is a unique opportunity to learn about the art of playwriting, and the challenges and rewards of bringing stories to life, from an established and internationally recognized playwright.

Moderated by LTM's resident dramaturg, David Garnes.

This is one event you won't want to miss!

For tickets call 860-647-9824 or visit cheneyhall.org