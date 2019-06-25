Playhouse on Park's PLAY IN A DAY Set for Final Performance Aug 11

Come witness the magic of theatre as it comes to fruition in just 24 hours with Playhouse on Park's Play in a Day final performance on Sunday, August 11 at 7:00 pm.

What happens when you put a bunch of playwrights, directors, and actors in a room and tell them in 24 hours they must write a script and put on a show? The answer lies in the final performance, to which you are cordially invited! Local playwrights will write one act scripts overnight, directors and actors will rehearse all day, concluding with costumed and staged performances in the evening.

The performance includes the world premiere four new original one-act plays. Tickets are only $10, general admission. This event is BYOB!

To purchase tickets, call our box office at 860-523-5900 x10. If you are interested in participating as a playwright, director or actor, please contact Mollie Cook (mcook@playhousetheatregroup.org) or Kathleen Doherty (kdoherty@playhousetheatregroup.org). For more information, please visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

Photo courtesy Meredith Longo





