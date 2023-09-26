Playhouse on Park to Host Young Professionals Night in Conjunction With THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN (ABRIDGED)

The event will take place on October 12.

Join other Young Professionals (ages 21-35) on Thursday, October 12th, 2023 for a performance of THE COMPLETE WORKS OF Jane Austen (ABRIDGED) by Jessica Bedford, Kathryn MacMilan, Charlotte Northeast, and Meghan Winch. Pre-show complimentary networking event at 6pm, with the performance at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25, all seats reserved. Networking reception will include complimentary beer, wine and appetizers. Space is limited; reserve your tickets today! Young Professionals Nights are sponsored by WeHa Brewing & Roasting Company and 90+ Cellars. Visit Click Here for additional sponsors and information. 

About the Show: Three actors, one newbie, and two self-professed Janeites, tackle the entire canon of Jane Austen’s works – in just 80 minutes. A fun, funny, and fast-paced romp that will delight fans of Austen and newcomers alike. Fall in love with Emma, Elinor, Mr. Darcy, and more. It is a truth universally acknowledged that an audience in possession of high spirits must be in want of a ticket to this big-hearted comedy. 

Young Professionals are encouraged to check out a curated collection of Jane Austen-themed books and gifts in Playhouse on Park’s lobby, brought to you by the River Bend Bookshop. 20% of proceeds go to Playhouse on Park. To learn more about the River Bend Bookshop, visit www.riverbendbookshop.com.

For more information on THE COMPLETE WORKS OF Jane Austen (ABRIDGED), or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit Click Here. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.




