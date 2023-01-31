Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Playhouse on Park Will Host Young Professionals Night in Conjunction With INDECENT by Paula Vogel

The event is on Wednesday, February 8th.

Jan. 31, 2023  
Playhouse on Park Will Host Young Professionals Night in Conjunction With INDECENT by Paula Vogel

Join other Young Professionals (ages 21-35) on Wednesday, February 8th for Playhouse on Park's production of INDECENT by Paula Vogel. Pre-show reception begins at 6pm, and the show will be at 7:30pm. The reception includes complimentary wine and cheese. Tickets are $25, all seats reserved.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel tells the explosive and deeply moving story of the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Jewish playwright Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance-a play about a forbidden lesbian romance that enchanted and outraged audiences. We follow the path of the artists who risked their careers in order to perform it. It actively pays tribute to the Yiddish, immigrant families, Jews, theater makers, and the women, specifically the queer women, who are erased from historical narratives. Indecent is a riveting backstage drama filled with music, groundbreaking theatre, and stage magic. Directed by Kelly O'Donnell. Music Direction by Alexander Sovronsky.

Choreography by Katie Stevinson-Nollet.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.




