Playhouse on Park Brings Fun Outdoor Performance for Kids to Auerfarm in Bloomfield

The events take place on Saturday, September 19 and Saturday, October 3 from 2pm - 4pm.

Playhouse on Park's Mainstage singers are heading to Auerfarm to entertain our young audiences on Saturday, September 19 and Saturday, October 3 from 2pm - 4pm. $10 per ticket.

Singers will perform all your favorite kids songs including show tunes, songs from the movies, and more! Ticket holders will be treated to a novelty ice cream from A.C. Petersen Farms and the opportunity to explore Auerfarm through barn tours, hay rides, and a visit to the gardens. Come and stay the entire time or drop in for a little while.

Bring your own beverages, food, chairs/blankets & masks. Masks must be worn unless you are in your seats. Tickets will not be sold at the door. You will not need a physical ticket, your name and the size of your party will be on a list at the gate. Auerfarm requires social distancing at all times.

Purchase tickets through Playhouse on Park online at www.playhouseonpark.org, over the phone at 860-523-5900 x10, or in person at the box office Mon-Fri 10am-2pm (244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119).

Auerfarm is located at 158 Auer Farm Rd. Bloomfield, CT 06002. Performances will take place in the Ensign Bickford Pavilion and seating will be socially distanced on the lawn around the pavilion.

Shows View More Connecticut Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You