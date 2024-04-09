Playhouse Theatre Group Reveals Lineup For ENCORE! Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playhouse Theatre Group has announced the entertainment lineup for their biggest fundraiser of the year, ENCORE! The theme is MADLY MARVELOUS: A RETRO BASH. ENCORE will be held on Saturday, May 18th, 2024 at The Hartford Club in Hartford, CT from 6pm - 12am. The suggested attire is Mid-Century Modern. The evening will include dinner, drinks, live/silent auctions, live performances, and more. ENCORE! will be emceed by award-winning actor Jamil A.C. Mangan (FENCES at Playhouse on Park) and the Playhouse’s own Victoria Mooney.

Featured Performers: Susan Haefner Playhouse On Park: TENDERLY, THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL, THE DINING ROOM. Broadway credits include STATE FAIR, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, 42ND STREET. National Tours: BILLY ELLIOT, DAMN YANKEES. Olivia Ciaffaglione is a musical theater graduate of the Hartt School. Olivia can be spotted with her band, Soundbite, performing at Connecticut venues over the summer. She has performed on the Playhouse stage in MAMA D’S OUTRAGEOUS ROMP. Hillary Ekwall Playhouse on Park: Dana, PIN UP GIRLS, Sr. Amnesia, NUNSENSE,Schwarzy SPELLING BEE (Schwarzy) National Tour: : Rosie, CABARET (Rosie, cello/violin), HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS. Olivia Fenton Playhouse on Park: THE PIN-UP GIRLS, Monomoy Theater: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, THE GAME’S AFOOT, The REV: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME. Amanda Forker Playhouse on Park: Mother Superior, NUNSENSE, Featured Performer: SAY THINGS FUNNY, a CAROL BURNETT TRIBUTE, Heidi,TITLE OF SHOW, Mrs. Pinkerton PINKALICIOUS. Kenneth Galm: Playhouse on Park: Ben THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR. WONDERFUL, A CHARLES DICKENS CHRISTMAS, Connecticut Repertory Theatre: Tobias Ragg SWEENEY TODD. Chelsea Pollard Playhouse on Park: Billie Holiday (us/performed). LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR AND GRILLE. You can catch her still singing at Union Baptist Church every Sunday and performing in the LGTBQIA+ choral ensemble PRIDE! 247/365. Julia Solecki is a local artist, born and raised in Middletown, CT. Playhouse on Park: BANDSTAND and PIPPIN. Julia is also a graduate of The Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music. Alan Mendez Playhouse on Park: Davy Zlatic BANDSTAND. The Public Theater: COMEDY OF ERRORS and SOCRATES, Hangar Theatre: NATASHA, PIERRE… Alan is also the bandleader and pianist of the Shubert Alley Cats. Emily Siero, is a Stand Up Comic who has performed at The Comic Strip, The Funnybone, Stress Factory, MGM Roar, and Comix at Mohegan Sun.

Guests can also look forward to dancing ‘till midnight to the music of Latanya Farrell and her band. Latanya Farrell has emerged as a band leader full of energy who is uniquely gifted at engaging audiences with her bright smile and impeccable style. She brings an extraordinary voice to the music scene during live performances and on her debut album “Feelin’ Alright”. Blending Latanya’s original music with popular cover tunes, she performs to packed houses throughout New England. Dubbed the “Queen of Summer Concerts” by the Hartford Courant in 2013, Latanya Farrell is a multi-talented gifted singer, songwriter, and performer with genuine passion, energy, and a love for music and life. Since winning Connecticut Star Search in 2003, Latanya has had leading musical roles which include performing “Songs in the Key of Life” at the Bushnell Theater as well as other large venues sharing the stage with amazing artists such as Wynton Marsalis and Air Supply. Latanya has been featured on several albums including her longtime friend and world-renowned saxophonist Jimmy Greene’s Grammy Award nominated album, “A Beautiful Life.”

Featured Dancers: Lisa Caffyn is an original member of stop/time dance theater, the resident dance company of Playhouse on Park. Ali Forman has performed at Playhouse on Park in stop/time dance theater and MAMA D’s OUTRAGEOUS ROMP. Erica Misenti is a member of stop/time dance theater. Erica also has performed in CHICAGO, Carnival Cruise Lines, MTV 2, Good Morning America, and THE PURGE: ELECTION YEAR. Laurie Misenti is an original member of stop/time dance theater. Spencer Pond Playhouse on Park: stop/time dance theater, SWINGING ON A STAR, CHICAGO, A CHORUS LINE, and MAMA D’S OUTRAGEOUS ROMP. Kristen Schoen-René Playhouse on Park: PIPPIN! Other credits include Radio City Rockettes, Susan Stroman’s MERRY WIDOW, Metropolitan Opera House, NETworks national tour: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN. Michelle Wirkus has performed with Immix Dance Project, CT Tap Collaborative, and in MAMA D’S OUTRAGEOUS ROMP.

All proceeds from this unforgettable evening will help keep professional live theatre on the Playhouse on Park stage and bring excellent theatre arts programs to children, youth, and schools through Playhouse Theatre Academy for years to come. This year, they are going retro (think Mad Men & The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), which will be fully realized through all aspects of the event. You are invited to join as a Sponsor or Advertiser for this unforgettable evening of fine dining, dancing, live and silent auctions, and the world class entertainment that only Playhouse on Park can produce. They will also raise a glass in celebration of their 15th Anniversary and go retro in a different way by reflecting over the past fifteen seasons at the Playhouse.

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. would like to thank the following sponsors: Richard & Lea Rubenstein (Presenting Sponsor), Hoffman Auto Group, JCJ Architecture, PeoplesBank, CliftonLarsonAllen LLP (1st Commercial Break), Gail & David Mangs (2nd Commercial Break), Trinity College, and ARI Accounting & Human Resources (Closing Credits). Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. would also like to thank the following Underwriters: Busy Bee's Virtual Assistance and Management, LLC (Photo Booth), Gaetano & Jayne Albani (Cocktails), Ruth and Ron Van Winkle (Dinner), Gene & Peter Evans (Desserts), and HAS Insurance (Young Professional Tickets). Special thanks to media sponsor We-Ha.com. Sponsorship opportunities are still available; inquire today!

Tickets, advertising, and sponsorships on sale now. Also, seeking unique contributions towards auctions. For more information on the event, or sponsor/advertising inquiries, please contact Emma Cook via email at Encore@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org, or by phone at 860-523-5900 ext. 15, or visit www.PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org.

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. produces award-winning theatre including a Main Stage Series consisting of plays and musicals; a Theatre for Young Audiences Series; Comedy Nights; Dance; Music; Improv, an extensive educational program and more. Playhouse Theatre Group must raise over $7m annually. ENCORE, if successful, has a major impact on their fundraising goals.