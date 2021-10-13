Playhouse Theatre Academy Announces Winter Programming In Hartford and Simsbury

Playhouse Theatre Academy, managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. Winter programming will be offered in Hartford at the 224 Ecospace, and in Simsbury at the newly acquired teaching studio in Simsmore Square.

Many classes are offered at both locations; choose whichever is most convenient for you! Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

Playhouse Theatre Academy's Winter Session for kids and teens starts as early as November 4. Class offerings include TODDLER STORYTIME in Simsbury (ages 2-4, eight-week session), where we will identify, express, and manage our feelings, while having fun and exploring children's books; CREATIVE KIDS in Hartford and Simsbury (ages 4-6, eight-week session), where students will create their own play based on a children's book; YOUNG ACTORS: IMPROV in Hartford and Simsbury (ages 7-12, eight-week session), where young actors will learn the basics of improv comedy, create their own characters, play theatre games, and perform sketch comedy; ADVANCED YOUNG ACTORS in Hartford (ages 7-12, 24-week session), where students will create, rehearse, and perform an original one-act piece; and lastly, TEENS: AN ACTOR PREPARES in Simsbury (ages 13-18, eight-week session) where Students will rehearse scenes, perform improv exercises, play games, share ideas, and collaborate with their peers to bring scenes to life. Performance-based classes (all programming except for TODDLER STORYTIME) will culminate in a Share Day for family and friends!

Registration is open for all winter programming. Need-based scholarships available; information provided upon request. To register, learn more about programming, or for more information, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org or contact Playhouse Theatre Academy Registrar Jill Zarcone at JZarcone@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org or 860-523-5900 x 11.