Playhouse On The Square Cancels Shows To January 2021 Amid COVID-19 Spike

Playhouse on the Square Executive Producer, Michael Detroit made the difficult decision to cancel staged productions in its theatres through the rest of 2020. Citing the recent rise in Coronavirus cases in and around Shelby County, Detroit along with the theatre's executive leadership, feels that for the safety of its staff, artists, designers, and patrons that cancelling performances is in everyone's best interest.

Wednesday October 28, 2020, the productions for May We All, Holiday Happy Hour, and The Goodbye Levee were cancelled. The cast of May We All, already in rehearsal, were notified via Zoom meeting that evening. "I know this is a challenging, anxious, and stressful time for everyone," says Detroit, in reference to the pandemic. "It's important we remain as positive as we can, as empathetic toward each other as we can, and as optimistic about the days following Covid-19 as we can be." The contracts for actors, designers, and technicians of production already in rehearsal, will be honored per the organization's policy.

Although devastated to no longer be offering these performances, the Playhouse on the Square Department of Theatre Education will continue to offer Theatre School, with winter registration opening soon. For questions and information regarding Theatre Education programming please email Jason Gerhard, jason@playhouseonthesquare.org.

The theatre will continue to offer digital content through Playhouse at Home, found at www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Information regarding Playhouse on the Square's Winter Spotlight Series will be announced in the next few days.

For questions and comment, please contact Playhouse on the Square Director of Community Relations, Marcus Cox (901) 937-6496.

