Playhouse On Park's 15th Main Stage Season to Kick Off with THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN (ABRIDGED)

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF Jane Austen (ABRIDGED) by Jessica Bedford, Kathryn MacMilan, Charlotte Northeast, and Meghan Winch will run at Playhouse on Park September 27 - October 22, 2023. This production will be directed by KC MacMillan. THE COMPLETE WORKS OF Jane Austen (ABRIDGED) is a part of Playhouse on Park's 15th Main Stage Season, the theme of which is Celebration.

Three actors, one newbie, and two self-professed Janeites, tackle the entire canon of Jane Austen's works – in just 80 minutes. A fun, funny, and fast-paced romp that will delight fans of Austen and newcomers alike. Fall in love with Emma, Elinor, Mr. Darcy, and more. It is a truth universally acknowledged that an audience in possession of high spirits must be in want of a ticket to this big-hearted comedy.

About the Director:

KC MacMillan is a theater director and arts leader who has been working in the Philadelphia region for over 20 years. KC has directed more than 60 productions in Philadelphia and beyond; recent productions include 10 Dates with Mad Mary (Inis Nua); Unraveled (off-Broadway); Grounded and The Niceties (InterAct); Betrayal and Mrs. Warren's Profession at Lantern Theater Company, where she was the Associate Artistic Director for eight seasons; and Athena at Theatre Horizon, where she served as Guest Artistic Director for the 2017/18 season. KC's accolades include recent Barrymore Award nominations for directing The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged (Tiny Dynamite; also co-writer) and The Revolutionists (Theatre Horizon); Doubt (named one of the Best Plays of 2015 by the Philadelphia Daily News); the critically acclaimed The Beauty Queen of Leenane (named Best Production of the 2013 season & Best Director by Philadelphia Weekly, who called her “sensationally gifted”), and I Am My Own Wife (Barrymore nominations for Outstanding Direction and Outstanding Production of a Play, and winner of the Virginia Brown Martin Philadelphia Award). In 2015, KC was named one of Billy Penn's Who's Next: 16 Young Philadelphians Shaping the Arts Scene. KC continues as Producing Artistic Director of indie Philadelphia theater company Tiny Dynamite, a position she has held since 2017.

About Playhouse on Park:

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for THE COMPLETE WORKS OF Jane Austen (ABRIDGED), and range from $45-$55. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Previews are on September 27 and 28, with all tickets at $25. For information on deeply discounted tickets including Lunch Time Special and Student Rush, visit Click Here. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.

Subscriptions are now on sale for Playhouse on Park's 15th Main Stage Season! Subscriptions include the following Main Stage productions: THE COMPLETE WORKS OF Jane Austen (ABRIDGED), THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER, MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B, TONI STONE, and THE PROM, with the option to add stop/time dance theater, Playhouse on Park's resident dance company, at a 20% savings. Purchase your subscription now in order to secure tickets before all seats are filled! Patrons choose to subscribe because they are guaranteed the same performance day and seats for each production. Enjoy exclusive Subscriber events, and more. Subscriptions range from $80 - $168, depending upon the date (preview vs. regular performance) and seat location (choose from three seating tiers).

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit Click Here. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.