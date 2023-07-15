Playhouse On Park to Host Drive for Veterans Organization in Conjunction with BANDSTAND Musical

BANDSTAND (music by Richard Oberacker, with book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker) will run at Playhouse on Park July 12 - August 20, 2023. In conjunction with this production, Playhouse and park will be collecting items for the Veterans Affairs (VA) Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE). Patrons are encouraged to donate new toiletries, socks, underwear, and hygiene products (for both men and women). Items can be brought to Playhouse on Park during the run of Bandstand when patrons attend the show, or anytime the box office is open (Monday-Friday 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-2pm, and 2 hours before every performance).

The New York Times calls BANDSTAND “both a peppy celebration of can-do spirit and a more somber exploration of what American servicemen experienced when they marched home from World War II. It's a great argument for why theater can sometimes tell a story more boldly and more viscerally.” This production will be directed by Sean Harris, with music direction by Melanie Guerin, and choreography by Darlene Zoller and Robert Mintz. The Presenting Sponsor of Playhouse on Park's 2022-23 Season is The Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

It's 1945. American soldiers return home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, and Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, returns with the hope of rebuilding his life. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next swing band sensation, Donny joins forces with a motley group of fellow veterans, and together they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. However, complicated relationships, the demands of the competition, and the challenging after-effects of war may break these musicians. Victory will require every ounce of talent, stamina, and raw nerve that these musicians can muster.

About Playhouse on Park:

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for BANDSTAND, and range from $45-$55. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Previews are on July 12th and 13th, with all tickets at $25. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast and playwright after each Sunday matinee.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit Click Here. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.