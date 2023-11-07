Playhouse On Park To Hold CUE THE WHISKEY Fundraiser At The REC Room

Join Playhouse on Park for CUE THE WHISKEY, a Whiskey Tasting Seminar by Level-4 Whiskey Sommelier Irene Tan from Whisky Mentors. This event will benefit Playhouse on Park, and will be held on Friday, November 17th from 5:30-7:30pm at The REC Hartford (160 Trumbull Street). Tickets are $150 (whiskey tasting) or $50 (non-whiskey tasting), and space is limited.

The event includes appetizers by DORO Catering & Events, live entertainment by singer/guitarist Olivia Fenton, and a cash bar. The whiskey tasting will include four 1/2 ounce pours of whiskey valued between $60 - $200 per bottle (brands TBA), a commemorative Playhouse on Park whiskey tasting glass, q&a with Irene Tan, and a chance to order whiskey. CUE THE WHISKEY is sponsored by Capitol Strategies Group and DORO Catering & Events, with support provided by Cashmankatz and The Vince Group, Inc.

Irene Tan is the owner of Canterbury Liquors and Whisky Mentors Consulting. Prior to purchasing her own store in Canterbury in 2019, she has co-owned Brooklyn Northeast Wines and Spirits since 2013. In this short time, Irene has made the retail locations she owns into destinations for whiskey lovers from near and far. She is known for her expertise in selecting some of the best single barrels of whiskies in the country, over 40 barrels to date, 22 of which were purchased for her Canterbury store just this year. She is well-respected in the industry and highly sought after by brands and distilleries to carry their products. While it's not just about the knowledge she has about the whiskies she carries, or how she picks winning single barrels, it's about the passion that exudes from her veins when you meet her to talk about whiskies. She listens to her customers and helps them find that special bottle to share with family and friends. Her industry related qualifications include a WSET 2 Wine and Spirits Certification passed with Distinction, Certified Specialist of Spirits (CSS), Certified Sherry Wine Specialist, Level 3 Whiskey Sommelier, Executive Bourbon Steward and a Certified Whisky Ambassador.

Singer/guitarist Olivia Fenton will perform live at CUE THE WHISKEY. She is a Wethersfield native, and is thrilled to be back on stage performing so close to home. Olivia will be playing Leanne in Playhouse on Park's upcoming production of The Pin-Up Girls: A Musical Love Letter. Select credits include The Rev: Ensemble THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME; Connecticut Repertory Theatre: Ensemble SWEENEY TODD; Monomoy Theatre: Anne A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, Daria Chase THE GAME'S AFOOT; Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals. Proud graduate of The Hartt School.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit Click Here.