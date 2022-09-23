Playhouse On Park Offers Discounted Ticket Options For All Productions

Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning professional theatre, managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc.

Seeing theatre on a tight budget is possible at Playhouse on Park, as they offer fantastic discounted ticket opportunities, including Student Rush, Lunch Time Special, deeply discounted preview performances, group rates, and more. Ushering is also a popular choice, as it allows patrons to volunteer while seeing top-notch productions for free! With these deals, you can enjoy Playhouse on Park's professional productions without breaking the bank.

Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced. PTG, Inc. produces theatre year-round, including a Main Stage Series consisting of plays and musicals; a Theater for Young Audience Series; Comedy Nights; Dance; Music; Improv; an extensive educational program, and more.

Student Rush is $15 cash ($17.50 w/ credit card), available 15 minutes prior to curtain. Student Rush tickets must be purchased in person at the Playhouse on Park box office with a valid student ID. Lunch Time Special tickets are available between 12pm - 1pm for the performance occurring that same day/evening. They are $15 cash ($17.50 w/ credit card). Lunch Time Special tickets must be purchased in person at the Playhouse on Park box office.

Many patrons choose to see Playhouse on Park's preview performances, as they are deeply discounted at $25. Preview performances for Main Stage productions occur in the first week of the run (Wednesday at 7:30pm and Thursday at 2pm & 7:30pm).

Becoming a subscriber is one of the most exciting ways to save on tickets. Purchase your subscription today in order to secure tickets in advance for all Main Stage productions in the upcoming season! Subscribers save 20% off individual ticket prices, and you can subscribe to all five main stage shows for as little as $100. Patrons choose to subscribe because they are guaranteed the same performance day and seats for each production. Plus, tickets can be exchanged to a new date if necessary, as long as the exchange is requested prior to the original date. Subscriptions are currently on sale for Playhouse on Park's 14th Main Stage season. LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL is the first show in the subscription series. Subscribe now to see LADY DAY along with August Wilson's FENCES, Paula Vogel's INDECENT, the world premiere of WEBSTER'S BITCH by Jaqueline Bircher, and BANDSTAND with music by Richard Oberacker, and book & lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker. Subscribers can also add stop/time dance theater (Playhouse on Park's resident dance company) at a 20% savings!

Get bonus savings by taking advantage of Playhouse on Park's Dining Partners Program. When you present your Playhouse on Park ticket stub before or after a performance at eligible local restaurants, you will receive a discount on your dining experience. (Note: Dining Partner offers cannot be combined with other offers, and must be used on the day of the performance). For a full list of Dining Partners, visit the Plan Your Visit tab on www.PlayhouseOnPark.org.

Group rates are available for all productions. For tickets, visit www.playhouseonpark.org, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10, or stop by in person at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.