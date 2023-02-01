Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Playhouse On Park Is Now Accepting Submissions For Playwrights On Park New Works Series

Five plays will be chosen for readings for the 2023/24 season. Final selections will be made by May 1st, 2023.

Feb. 01, 2023  

Playwrights on Park is an exciting artistic endeavor for Playhouse on Park. Their mission is to develop and produce original plays, to foster emerging and established playwrights, and to become a leader in new play development.

Playwrights selected as part of the Playwrights on Park Reading Series will have a day of rehearsal, followed by a reading of their play and a talkback with the audience. Submissions are open from February 1 - February 14, 2023.

Plays must be submitted before the February 14th deadline in order to be considered; no late submissions will be accepted. Five plays will be chosen for readings for the 2023/24 season. Final selections will be made by May 1st, 2023.

Playwrights MUST be able to come to West Hartford to attend the staged reading and the audience discussion that follows. There will be a rehearsal the day of the reading in which attendance by the playwright is optional, but strongly encouraged. Transportation may be provided from NYC or New England locations by the Playhouse. Readings will be on select Sunday nights throughout the season at 7pm. Playreading dates TBD.

Submission Guidelines: BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, womxn, Latinx, and differently abled artists are strongly encouraged to submit. We are seeking FULL LENGTH plays. No musicals or One-Acts at this time. We are only seeking plays with small casts (4 or less actors), particularly 2 or 3 character casts. Please submit a FULL script and character breakdown (please submit in PDF format). Plays must be submitted electronically. Include any production or workshop history, as well as biographies of the playwright, and any collaborators. Playwrights may self-submit or go through a literary agent. Connecticut-based and NYC playwrights are strongly encouraged to submit.

Please no submissions that have already been submitted to Playwrights on Park in the past. Submit plays to NewWorks@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org with the subject line SUBMISSION.

For more information, visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.




