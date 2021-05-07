Playhouse On Park Brings Fairytales & Fun To Auerfarm

Bring your kids to Auerfarm for Fairytales and Fun on Sunday, June 13th from 1pm - 2pm. It is $10 per person, and tickets must be purchased in advance.

Join an outdoor afternoon of music, stories, and games. Singers will perform your favorite kids songs, including some Disney tunes! Stories will be told by the one and only Mother Goose. Kids will also have the opportunity to play fun theatre games, run by Playhouse Theatre Academy. Top off this magical day with a free scoop of custard, courtesy of Shake Shake West Hartford!

You will truly be transported into a magical fairytale land! The beautiful decor from Playhouse on Park's annual fundraiser, ENCORE! will still be up; this year's theme is "A Midsummer Fantastical Fairytale." Bring your own chairs, blankets, and picnics. If the event is cancelled as a result of rain, all ticket sales will be refunded. Playhouse on Park is committed to following all COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the CDC and Governor Lamont at the time of the event.

Tickets must be purchased in advance; they will not be sold at the door. You may purchase them online at www.playhouseonpark.org, over the phone at 860-523-5900 x10, or in person M-F, 10am-2pm, at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.