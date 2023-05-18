Playhouse On Park Announces 15th Anniversary Season & Subscriptions Now On Sale!

Patrons and friends from the Playhouse on Park community tuned in for Playhouse's Season 15 Big Reveal in-person and via livestream; the season was announced by Executive Director Tracy Flater and Co-Artistic Directors Sean Harris and Darlene Zoller.

"Celebration" is the theme of Playhouse on Park's 15th season. After all, there is a lot to celebrate. Playhouse on Park has persevered whilst enduring challenges amidst the successes to reach their 15th season. The theatre community as a whole is celebrating the return to live theatre. Audiences are finding the safety, community and immediate joy that is essential in our lives through live theatre. Finally, the Playhouse is celebrating their supporters, who have continued to celebrate the Playhouse for the past 15 years. Subscriptions are now on sale for Playhouse on Park's 15th Main Stage Season; subscribe today to save 20% over individual ticket prices!

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group (PTG) Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced. PTG, Inc. produces award-winning theatre year-round, including a Main Stage Series consisting of plays and musicals; a Theater for Young Audience Series, which is part of their Literature Alive Field Trip Program; Comedy Nights; Dance; Music; Improv, an extensive educational program and more.

Season 15 will open with THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN (ABRIDGED) by Jessica Bedford, Kathryn MacMillan, Charlotte Northeast, & Meghan Winch. Three actors, one newbie, and two self-professed Janeites, tackle the entire canon of Jane Austen's works - in just 80 minutes. A fun, funny, and fast-paced romp that will delight fans of Austen and newcomers alike. Fall in love with Emma, Elinor, Mr. Darcy, and more. It is a truth universally acknowledged that an audience in possession of high spirits must be in want of a ticket to this big-hearted comedy. THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN (ABRIDGED) runs September 27 - October 22, 2023.

Running November 29 - December 23, 2023 is THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER by James Hindman and Jeffrey Lodin. While performing a Christmas cabaret at their local VFW hall, Leanne and her friends stumble upon a huge stash of letters from service men and women that go back 100 years; stories spanning from WWI to Afghanistan. Moved by what they find, the ladies put on a festive show that celebrates the guys and gals who fight to defend our country. With music from The Andrew Sisters, Beyonce and holiday favorites, The Pin-Up Girls give us a funny, romantic, heartbreaking and sexy tribute to our troops overseas.

Kate Hamill's MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B will run January 24 - February 18, 2024. An irreverent, darkly comic, modern take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous sleuth and sidekick, this fast-paced romp re-examines the world's most famous detective story with a bold new feminist lens. In this highly theatrical, small-cast escapade, oddball female roommates Sherlock (yes, it's also a girl's name-wait, is it a girl's name? Is it even a name?) Holmes & Joan Watson join forces to emerge from pandemic fog as a deeply codependent, quasi-dysfunctional Odd Couple adventure duo-solving mysteries and kicking butts, until they come face to face with a villain who seems to have all of the answers.

stop/time dance theater is gearing up to take the stage for their annual production, which you can add to your subscription at a 20% discount! Nobody celebrates quite like stop/time! Their annual production is always a crowd-pleaser, and this year's show won't disappoint. Conceived, Directed and Choreographed by Darlene Zoller, stop/time will run March 13-24, 2024.

Playhouse on Park is proud to present TONI STONE by Lydia R. Diamond, running May 29 - June 16, 2024. Declared the Best New Play of 2019 by The Wall Street Journal, it's an original play inspired by the book Curveball, The Remarkable Story of Toni Stone by Martha Ackmann. this sensational theatrical event knocks it out of the park with a high intensity glimpse into the world of the first woman to go pro in baseball's Negro Leagues. Against all odds, Toni Stone blazes a path in the male-dominated sports world, shattering expectations and creating her own set of rules. Follow Toni's journey as she fights for love, equality and a chance to do what she wants the most - play baseball. Filled with humor and the love of the game, this intimate and profoundly relevant portrait of America will have you cheering along.

The 15th Main Stage Season will close with THE PROM by Bob Martin, Chad Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, running July 10 - August 11, 2024. A troupe of hilarious, self-absorbed and fading Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who wants to go to the prom with her girlfriend. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, THE PROM expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever. A story of love, acceptance, and embracing the person you were meant to be.

Playhouse on Park is thrilled to announce that they are hitting the road! Their first ever touring production will be POLKADOTS: The Cool Kids Musical. Book by Melvin Tunstall III, music by Greg Borowsky and Douglas Lyons, lyrics and original concept by Douglas Lyons. POLKADOTS will tour February 21 - March 17, 2024. This musical follows 8-year-old Lily Polkadot who just moved to the "Squares Only" small town of Rockaway. As the first Polkadot in an all Square school, Lily faces an almost impossible task of gaining acceptance from her peers. From daily bullying to segregated drinking fountains, Lily's quest seems hopeless until she meets Sky, a shy Square boy whose curiosity for her unique polkadot skin blooms into an unexpected pal-ship. Inspired by the events of The Little Rock 9, Polkadots serves as a colorful history lesson for children, reminding them that our individual differences make us awesome, not outcasts.

The next show in Playhouse on Park's Theatre for Young Audiences series is ALEXANDER AND THE TERRIBLE HORRIBLE NO GOOD VERY BAD DAY; book and lyrics by Judith Viorst, with music by Shelly Markham. Alexander is having a bad day. A terrible day. A horrible day. To be quite honest, it's a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. Not only does he wake up with gum in his hair, but his mother forgets to pack him dessert, and his best friend decides he's not his best friend anymore. It is enough to make anyone want to go to Australia. But then, everybody has bad days, sometimes. In this delightful adaptation of her popular book, Judith Viorst sets Alexander's rather trying life to music and brings to the stage one of America's feistiest characters. Alexander's struggles with life's daily dramas will not only entertain but educate young audiences as they identify with Alexander and the obstacles he encounters. This production will run April 16 - May 5, 2024.

Season 14 Subscribers renewed their subscriptions throughout the month of April. As of May 1st, 2023, subscriptions are on sale to the general public! Individual Tickets and Group Sales will go on sale June 1, 2023. For information on Season 15 Comedy Nights, special events, and more, visit Click Here.

To learn more about Playhouse on Park's 2023-24 Season, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit Click Here. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.