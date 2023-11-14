Pioneer of Children's Music, Raffi, to Perform at The Bushnell in 2024

Raffi, North America's preeminent family entertainer, returns to the stage in 2024 with a series of #belugagrads concerts. Raffi will perform at The Bushnell in Hartford on Saturday, May 18, at 2:00PM. Tickets will go sale at 10:00AM Friday, November 17 at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 166 Capital Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10am to 5pm).

Raffi is a singer, songwriter, producer, author, lecturer, and tireless advocate for children. He is best known for his work as a children's entertainer and advocate whose string of gold and platinum-selling recordings includes his iconic song, “Baby Beluga”. Once called “the most popular children's singer in the English-speaking world” (Washington Post) and “Canada's all-time children's champion” (Toronto Star), Raffi is also a recipient of the Order of Canada and the United Nations' Earth Achievement Award. He has published three books for adults and holds five honorary degrees. He has never advertised to children or made any commercial endorsements aimed at kids. His commitment to treating his young fans with respect has changed society's outlook on music made for children.

“I love singing for children and families,” says Raffi. “In 2024, I look forward to hearing more ‘beluga grads' and their kids singing favourites like 'Baby Beluga', 'Down By The Bay', 'Bananaphone"! and others from my Best of Raffi album.”

In 2010, Raffi founded his non-profit Raffi Foundation for Child Honouring. With the motto “Respecting Earth & Child,” the Foundation is at the heart of a global movement that views honouring children as the best way to create sustainable, peacemaking societies.

Proceeds benefit the Raffi Foundation for Child Honouring.

