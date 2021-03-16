Pilobolus Returns To Litchfield County This Summer With Its Roving Car Safari Performance Driving Adventure

Internationally celebrated Washington Depot-based dance company Pilobolus will return to Litchfield County, Connecticut this Summer (July 21-25, 2021) with its second annual roving car safari. This one-of-a-kind driving adventure brings attendees on a journey through the woods to be fully immersed with multiple stages of performance across several disciplines.

"After a year in which we have been separated from the people and the activities that we love and our expressions of art have been but a whisper, we are proud to once again bring an opportunity for our community to come together for a joyful and engaging experience," said Renée Jaworski, Co-Artistic Director, Pilobolus. "We are hard at work gathering our team of talent to create this summer's one-of-a-kind creative celebration, which will of course follow all guidance from the State of Connecticut, CDC and WHO to offer a safe, healthy and inspiring environment for our guests."

"We are excited to share two big changes to our event this year: the name and venue," added Matt Kent, Co-Artistic Director, Pilobolus. "While the Five Senses Festival has enjoyed three wonderful and creative summers at Spring Hill Vineyards, our vision for our second annual roving performance brought the team to a different type of landscape - think expansive open fields, straight and narrow paths and apple orchards. To fulfill this creative vision, the team hit the road to location scout and found our performance space for the 2021 event at Sunny Meadow Farm in Bridgewater, Connecticut. We continue to collaborate with the team at Spring Hill Vineyards, and honor this ongoing energetic and artistic relationship."

"In 2018, we created our first Five Senses Festival, offering three weekends of magical performances, thought provoking installations and wellness experiences to activate and delight the senses," said Emily Kent, Education Director. "As we began planning this year's event, we dreamed of an inclusive odyssey of personal emergence experienced safely from individual vehicles. I am delighted to announce the event will be called BLOOM: A Journey, a come-as-you-are event for all ages and members of our community as we, together, emerge from a long dark winter."

Each morning over the five days of the event will feature wellness programs with meditation and movement classes led by local practitioners. The ticketed sessions will be held in socially-distanced, outdoor spaces.

The car safari will offer timed-tickets for a limited number of cars to travel together through the experience in a pod, enjoying the performances at six stations from the safety and comfort of their personal vehicle, or standing alongside their vehicle.

A VIP fundraising event, entitled "Full Moon at the Meadow," will be held the evening of Friday, July 23. The event will allow guests to experience the safari, enjoy live music, libations and farm-to-table fare in an open air barn on the farm under the full moon.

"I'm so glad the drive-through idea that we created together in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic has inspired Pilobolus to develop the idea further across different landscapes; it's exciting, timely, deeply creative and the Spring Hill family joins me in looking forward to what they have in store," said Stephanie Ingrassia, Spring Hill Vineyard. "The Vineyard also looks forward to providing a home for Pilobolus's staged performances in the future."

The full programming line-up and tickets will be available on the Company's website in the coming weeks (www.pilobolus.org). Rain dates are being held July 26 - 27, 2021 on the chance of inclement weather.