Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ELEGY FOR A FALLEN ANGEL at Madison Lyric Stage

Performances run August 12-13.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

All new photos have been released from rehearsals for Marc Deaton’s new play Elegy for a Fallen Angel, playing at Madison Lyric Stage from August 12-13.

Madison Lyric Stage, a professional theater company on the Connecticut shoreline, will present the world premiere of Marc Deaton’s new play Elegy for a Fallen Angel, for two performances August 12-13.   Featuring original music by Nathaniel Baker, utilizing themes by Purcell and Handel, Elegy explores a world of child neglect and abandonment, as it intersects with a fantasy realm of angels, demons and monsters. 

Elegy for a Fallen Angel follows siblings Arielle and Uriel as they escape the tormented home of their mother Belinda, and begin a path of self-discovery and recovery.  Along their journey they encounter a chorus of mythic angels and demons, including Azrael (the Angel of Death), Gabriel (the Herald), Lilith (the Night Monster) and Lucifer (the Prince of Darkness).  The cast features seven principal performers and a chorus of 10, accompanied by a five-piece orchestra.

 

Drama Works Theatre Company To Present Apocalyptic Play THE CHILDREN Beginning This Month Photo
Drama Works Theatre Company To Present Apocalyptic Play THE CHILDREN Beginning This Month

Drama Works Theatre Company, a resident theatre company in Old Saybrook, will continue its 2023 season with Lucy Kirkwood's gripping and timely drama, The Children. The play is directed by Judy George and stars Brian Cunningham, Barbara Gallow, and Elise Murphy Mulligan. Performances will take place August 25th, 26th, September 1st and 2nd at 7:30 PM and August 27th at 3:00 PM.

The Ridgefield Theater Barn Announced 2023 Teen And Youth Workshops Photo
The Ridgefield Theater Barn Announced 2023 Teen And Youth Workshops

The Ridgefield Theater Barn recently opened registration for their Fall workshops, nickelodeon The SpongeBob Musical, Youth Edition for teens, and Charming for younger performers.

Photo: Meet The Cast of JERSEY BOYS At Ivoryton Playhouse Photo
Photo: Meet The Cast of JERSEY BOYS At Ivoryton Playhouse

The Ivoryton Playhouse has announced the electrifying arrival of the Tony winning musical sensation, JERSEY BOYS gracing our stage for a limited engagement!  Prepare to be transported back in time to the swinging '60s and be captivated by the timeless story of four blue-collar boys from New Jersey who skyrocketed to fame as one  of the greatest pop bands ever! 

An Evening With Justin Paul & Friends Comes to Westport Country Playhouse Next Month Photo
'An Evening With Justin Paul & Friends' Comes to Westport Country Playhouse Next Month

Justin Paul, an Oscar, Grammy, Tony, and Olivier Award-winning creator and Westport, Connecticut native, will headline a one-night-only fundraiser, “An Evening with Justin Paul & Friends with Kelli O'Hara and James Naughton,” at Westport Country Playhouse, on Saturday, September 9, at 8 p.m.

