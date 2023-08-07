Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ELEGY FOR A FALLEN ANGEL at Madison Lyric Stage

All new photos have been released from rehearsals for Marc Deaton’s new play Elegy for a Fallen Angel, playing at Madison Lyric Stage from August 12-13.

Madison Lyric Stage, a professional theater company on the Connecticut shoreline, will present the world premiere of Marc Deaton’s new play Elegy for a Fallen Angel, for two performances August 12-13. Featuring original music by Nathaniel Baker, utilizing themes by Purcell and Handel, Elegy explores a world of child neglect and abandonment, as it intersects with a fantasy realm of angels, demons and monsters.

Elegy for a Fallen Angel follows siblings Arielle and Uriel as they escape the tormented home of their mother Belinda, and begin a path of self-discovery and recovery. Along their journey they encounter a chorus of mythic angels and demons, including Azrael (the Angel of Death), Gabriel (the Herald), Lilith (the Night Monster) and Lucifer (the Prince of Darkness). The cast features seven principal performers and a chorus of 10, accompanied by a five-piece orchestra.