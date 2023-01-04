Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Brief Cameo Productions

Sunday in the Park with George will showcase Bryan Songy as George, and Andee Buccheri as Dot/Marie.

Jan. 04, 2023  

The actors have gathered, and the rehearsal room is buzzing with the music of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Sunday in the Park with George. Brief Cameo Productions' concert staging of the show is scheduled to perform January 7, 2023 at 7pm, and January 8 at 2pm. Tickets are $25, and can be purchased via the company's website - www.briefcameoproductions.com. Patrons can also find information about sponsoring the production via the website.

Get a first look at rehearsal photos below!

Sunday in the Park with George will showcase Bryan Songy as George, and Andee Buccheri as Dot/Marie. The cast will also feature Nicole Rigo (Old Lady/Blair Daniels), Lisa Williamson (Nurse/Elaine), Bryan Quinn (Franz/Dennis), Nigel Smith (Jules/Bob Greenberg), Anne Maguire (Yvonne/Naomi Eisen), James Joseph Clark* (Boatman/Charles Redmond), Sarah Evans Kronenberg (Celeste #1), Amy Buckley (Celeste #2), Kaiya Colquhoun (Louise), Cory Candelet (Louis/Billy Webster), Nathan Russo (Soldier/Alex), Marisa Miranda (Frieda/Betty), Jeremy Funke (Mr./Lee Randolph), and Melissa McLean (Mrs./Harriet Pawling). Says BCP Producer Jim Clark, "I'm so proud that we were able to get so many performers from our Ragtime: In Concert back for Sunday in the Park, and so excited to welcome new members to our family."

*appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

Performances of Sunday in the Park with George: In Concert will take place at The Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main Street, Ivoryton, CT. Sunday in the Park with George is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Brief Cameo Productions
Cast members

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Brief Cameo Productions


Bryan Songy and Nathan Russo

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Brief Cameo Productions


Jill Brunelle and the company

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Brief Cameo Productions
Cast members

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Brief Cameo Productions
Cast members

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Brief Cameo Productions
Anne Maguire and Nigel Smith




THE 24-HOUR PLAY FESTIVAL Returns To The Contemporary Theater Company, January 14 Photo
THE 24-HOUR PLAY FESTIVAL Returns To The Contemporary Theater Company, January 14
The Contemporary Theater Company is back with its annual theatrical feat, The 24-Hour Play Festival on January 14 at 8 pm. 
2ND ACT SERIES: DEBRA KAHN-BEY Announced At Palace Theater, February 10 Photo
2ND ACT SERIES: DEBRA KAHN-BEY Announced At Palace Theater, February 10
On Friday, February 10th at 7 PM, actress and producer Debra Kahn-Bey will share her story of succeeding in business and becoming an actor as part of the Palace Theater's 2nd Act series. Kahn-Bey's acting credits include Slapface (2021), American Hunger (2013), and Speechifyin' (2021).
Playhouse Theatre Academy to Hold INTRO TO PLAYWRITING Workshop For Adults Photo
Playhouse Theatre Academy to Hold INTRO TO PLAYWRITING Workshop For Adults
INTRO TO PLAYWRITING for Adults, taught by Peter DeNegre will begin on January 11, 2023 at the 224 EcoSpace in Hartford, and runs for eight weeks (Wednesdays, 6:30-8pm).
NOH8 Campaign to Hold Open Photo Shoot at Playhouse On Park Photo
NOH8 Campaign to Hold Open Photo Shoot at Playhouse On Park
NOH8 will hold an open photo shoot at Playhouse on Park on Monday, January 30th from 6pm - 8pm in conjunction with their production of Paula Vogel's INDECENT.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Brief Cameo ProductionsPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Brief Cameo Productions
January 4, 2023

See rehearsal photos of Brief Cameo Productions’ Sunday in the Park with George, scheduled to perform January 7, 2023 at 7pm, and January 8 at 2pm.
THE 24-HOUR PLAY FESTIVAL Returns To The Contemporary Theater Company, January 14THE 24-HOUR PLAY FESTIVAL Returns To The Contemporary Theater Company, January 14
January 3, 2023

The Contemporary Theater Company is back with its annual theatrical feat, The 24-Hour Play Festival on January 14 at 8 pm. 
2ND ACT SERIES: DEBRA KAHN-BEY Announced At Palace Theater, February 102ND ACT SERIES: DEBRA KAHN-BEY Announced At Palace Theater, February 10
January 3, 2023

On Friday, February 10th at 7 PM, actress and producer Debra Kahn-Bey will share her story of succeeding in business and becoming an actor as part of the Palace Theater's 2nd Act series. Kahn-Bey's acting credits include Slapface (2021), American Hunger (2013), and Speechifyin' (2021).
Playhouse Theatre Academy to Hold INTRO TO PLAYWRITING Workshop For AdultsPlayhouse Theatre Academy to Hold INTRO TO PLAYWRITING Workshop For Adults
December 31, 2022

INTRO TO PLAYWRITING for Adults, taught by Peter DeNegre will begin on January 11, 2023 at the 224 EcoSpace in Hartford, and runs for eight weeks (Wednesdays, 6:30-8pm).
NOH8 Campaign to Hold Open Photo Shoot at Playhouse On ParkNOH8 Campaign to Hold Open Photo Shoot at Playhouse On Park
December 31, 2022

NOH8 will hold an open photo shoot at Playhouse on Park on Monday, January 30th from 6pm - 8pm in conjunction with their production of Paula Vogel's INDECENT.
share