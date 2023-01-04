Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Brief Cameo Productions

The actors have gathered, and the rehearsal room is buzzing with the music of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Sunday in the Park with George. Brief Cameo Productions' concert staging of the show is scheduled to perform January 7, 2023 at 7pm, and January 8 at 2pm. Tickets are $25, and can be purchased via the company's website - www.briefcameoproductions.com. Patrons can also find information about sponsoring the production via the website.

Get a first look at rehearsal photos below!

Sunday in the Park with George will showcase Bryan Songy as George, and Andee Buccheri as Dot/Marie. The cast will also feature Nicole Rigo (Old Lady/Blair Daniels), Lisa Williamson (Nurse/Elaine), Bryan Quinn (Franz/Dennis), Nigel Smith (Jules/Bob Greenberg), Anne Maguire (Yvonne/Naomi Eisen), James Joseph Clark* (Boatman/Charles Redmond), Sarah Evans Kronenberg (Celeste #1), Amy Buckley (Celeste #2), Kaiya Colquhoun (Louise), Cory Candelet (Louis/Billy Webster), Nathan Russo (Soldier/Alex), Marisa Miranda (Frieda/Betty), Jeremy Funke (Mr./Lee Randolph), and Melissa McLean (Mrs./Harriet Pawling). Says BCP Producer Jim Clark, "I'm so proud that we were able to get so many performers from our Ragtime: In Concert back for Sunday in the Park, and so excited to welcome new members to our family."

*appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

Performances of Sunday in the Park with George: In Concert will take place at The Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main Street, Ivoryton, CT. Sunday in the Park with George is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.