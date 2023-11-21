Photos: Get a First Look at Bradford Blake's WRECK THE HALLS at The Sherman Playhouse

On Friday, November 24, The Sherman Playhouse will open the return of its hilarious holiday musical revue, WRECK THE HALLS, written, directed and choreographed by Brad Blake with music direction by Andrew Gadwah. The curtain rises at 8:00 p.m. for a five weekend run. The producer is Steve Stott.

Nothing is sacred in this SLAY ride of adult humor that rips the shiny bows and pretty wrapping off the holiday season. The show features two acts of music-filled satire and burlesque that turn the last quarter of the calendar belly up. And audiences should be warned - they'll never look at Kris Kringle the same way again (Warning: Due to adult humor, WRECK THE HALLS is not recommended for the younger elves).

Steve Stott, President of the Sherman Players is delighted to welcome Brad’s show back to the Playhouse after its highly successful 2021 run. “With a Brad Blake production we know we’re bringing top quality entertainment to our patrons. The buzz around this show has been electric, with so many people asking when they could buy their tickets. We’ve had our best ever advance sales!”

Brad Blake explains, “WRECK THE HALLS came to life when I wrote the song “That Yule Log” and decided it would need an irreverent holiday musical revue to inhabit. After writing 5 or 6 more numbers, I told a good friend, Tom Libonate, that I needed a title for this show and, without missing a beat, he turned to me and said “What about WRECK THE HALLS?”. I wrote the title number that night and kept on writing song after naughty song until I felt I had sufficiently slaughtered and roasted the holiday season.”

The current cast features Bret Bisaillon (Prospect), Diana Matson (Danbury), Kevin McNulty (New Milford), Jessica Smith (New Fairfield), Priscilla Squiers and Alexis Vournazos (both Danbury).

Besides Mr. Blake and Mr. Stott, the creative team consists of music director Andrew Gadwah (Keyboards: Andrew Gadwah, Bass: Steve Anderson and Chris McNellis; Percussion: Bob Kogut), lighting designer Al Chiappetta, sound designer David White, sound assistant Daisy Stott, voice-over work by Tom Libonate, set design and costumes by Brad Blake, seamstress Terry Hawley, set construction by Al Chiappetta, set painting by Leif Smith, Al Chiappetta and Kevin Sosbe, production photography by Trish Haldin, house manager Mary Ann Cheney, stage manager Tina Morrissette, assistant stage manager Anna Martinez and stage crew members Jana Makejeva and Viola Minor.

WRECK THE HALLS first premiered in December 2015 at The Ridgefield Theater Barn and was so well received that it was slated for a return engagement in 2017. It later was revised and expanded in a production at TheatreWorks New Milford in 2019.

WRECK THE HALLS runs November 24, 25, December 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays. There will be three 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees on December 3, 10 and 17. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students with ID.

Reservations can be made online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (860) 354-3622.