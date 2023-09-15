Photos: First Look at PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at The Sherman Playhouse

Performances run September 15-October 7.
The Sherman Players continue their 2023 season with the area premiere of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, written by Kate Hamill from the novel by Jane Austen and directed by Michael J Frohnhoefer. The play will open on Friday, September 15th and run four weekends through October 7th at the Sherman Playhouse.
Check out all new production photos below!
This Pride & Prejudice for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn?! Literature’s greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical, or so full of life than it does in this uproarious adaptation.
Kate Hamill’s PRIDE AND PREJUDICE premiered at the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, followed by a production through Primary Stages in 2017. Many of her plays have been produced internationally and her PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, along with her adaptations of SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, EMMA and LITTLE WOMEN are among the most produced plays in the U.S. and internationally.
The cast of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE features Maya Daley, Patrick Kelly, Dean Alexander, Abi Heydenburg, Michael Schaner, Steve Stott, Alexa Wild and Tarah Vega.
The creative team includes producer Steve Stott, lighting design by Al Chiappetta, sound design by David White, costumes by Sue Haneman and stage manager Lynn Nissenbaum. Production photography by Trish Haldin. Media support comes from WSHU Public Radio (wshu.org).
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE runs September 15, 16, 22, 23, 30, October 1, 6 and 7 at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays. There will be two 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees on September 24 and October 2. Tickets are $24 for adults and $12 for students if they carry a valid student ID.
Reservations can be made online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (860) 354-3622.
Photo Credit: Trish Haldin
Tarah Vega and Michael Schaner
Tarah Vega, Michael Schaner, Maya Daley and Steve Stott
Dean Alexander, Patrick Kelly and Michael Schaner
Patrick Kelly, Michael Schaner and Maya Daley
Tarah Vega, Abi Heydenburg and Michael Schaner
Alexa Wild and Steve Stott
Michael Schaner, Tarah Vega, Abi Heydenburg, Maya Daley, Dean Alexander and Steve Stott
Tarah Vega, Maya Daley and Steve Stott
The Cast of Pride and Prejudice
Recommended For You