Photos: Enda Walsh's MISTERMAN Opens At Brookfield Theatre

Brookfield Theatre concludes its 3x3 One-Man Show Festival with the award-winning Misterman by Enda Walsh. See photos from the production.

Set in the fictional town of Inishfree, Ireland, Misterman is a pitch black comedy that tells the story of Thomas Magill, a young man who has taken up residence in an abandoned warehouse and who relives a single day through the recorded voices of his family and friends. All he wanted to do was save his neighbors from the fiery pits of hell, find love, avoid dogs, and drink Fanta. What went wrong?

Misterman makes its New England premiere under the direction of Bill Hughes, starring Joseph Russo as Thomas Magill, and featuring the voices of Beth Bonnabeau, Reesa Nestor, Matt Austin, Jacqueline Decho Holm, Alicia Dempster, Mark Feltch, Marilyn Hart, Aaron Kaplan, and Todd Santa Maria. The production runs Friday and Saturday, October 20th and 21st at 8:00pm, and Sunday, October 22nd at 2:00pm, with a free preview for senior citizens on Thursday, October 19th at 8:00pm.

Tickets: $25 general admission / $20 for students and seniors

For directions and more information, visit https://www.brookfieldtheatre.org/.