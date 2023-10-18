Photos: Enda Walsh's MISTERMAN Opens At Brookfield Theatre

Misterman makes its New England premiere under the direction of Bill Hughes.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SOUTH PACIFIC, THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD & More Set for Goodspeed Musicals 2024 Season Photo 3 Goodspeed Musicals Unveils 2024 Season Featuring SOUTH PACIFIC & More
ALMOST FAMOUS Headed Back into Workshops at O'Neill Photo 4 Workshop Residency for ALMOST FAMOUS to Take Place at Eugene O’Neill Theater Center

Brookfield Theatre concludes its 3x3 One-Man Show Festival with the award-winning Misterman by Enda Walsh. See photos from the production. 

Set in the fictional town of Inishfree, Ireland, Misterman is a pitch black comedy that tells the story of Thomas Magill, a young man who has taken up residence in an abandoned warehouse and who relives a single day through the recorded voices of his family and friends. All he wanted to do was save his neighbors from the fiery pits of hell, find love, avoid dogs, and drink Fanta. What went wrong?

Misterman makes its New England premiere under the direction of Bill Hughes, starring Joseph Russo as Thomas Magill, and featuring the voices of Beth Bonnabeau, Reesa Nestor, Matt Austin, Jacqueline Decho Holm, Alicia Dempster, Mark Feltch, Marilyn Hart, Aaron Kaplan, and Todd Santa Maria. The production runs Friday and Saturday, October 20th and 21st at 8:00pm, and Sunday, October 22nd at 2:00pm, with a free preview for senior citizens on Thursday, October 19th at 8:00pm.

Tickets: $25 general admission / $20 for students and seniors

For directions and more information, visit https://www.brookfieldtheatre.org/.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Elm Shakespeare Celebrates Barbara Schaffers Retirement and Welcomes Alice-Anne Harwood as Photo
Elm Shakespeare Celebrates Barbara Schaffer's Retirement and Welcomes Alice-Anne Harwood as the New Director of Development

After an incredible 25-year journey as Elm Shakespeare's Development Director, Barbara Schaffer is retiring, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and tireless effort that has transformed the organization.

2
RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts Photo
RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts

Special Offer: America’s Favorite Musical Satirist, Randy Rainbow, Comes to Jorgensen Center Oct 28

3
Cast and Creative Team Set for the World Premiere of THE SALVAGERS at Yale Repertory Theat Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set for the World Premiere of THE SALVAGERS at Yale Repertory Theatre

Discover the cast and creative team behind the highly anticipated world premiere of THE SALVAGERS by Harrison David Rivers. Get all the details on this exciting new production.

4
BWW Q&A: Daniel C. Levine of SUNSET BOULEVARD at ACT A Contemporary Theater of CT Photo
BWW Q&A: Daniel C. Levine of SUNSET BOULEVARD at ACT A Contemporary Theater of CT

Pearl Sun will star as Norma Desmond in the Daniel C. Levine-directed production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Connecticut's A Contemporary Theatre will open its sixth season with Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, with performances beginning October 26 and continuing through November 19. ACT Artistic Director and Broadway alum Daniel C. Levine is directing.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal Video
Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal
In the Rehearsal Room: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Hartford Stage Video
In the Rehearsal Room: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Hartford Stage
Watch Highlights from Goodspeed's THE 12 Video
Watch Highlights from Goodspeed's THE 12
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
Elf in Connecticut Elf
Cabaret On Main Theater (11/10-11/19)Tracker
The TOXIC AVENGER, the MUSICAL in Connecticut The TOXIC AVENGER, the MUSICAL
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (10/13-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS
Something Rotten! A Very New Musical in Connecticut Something Rotten! A Very New Musical
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (10/13-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play in Connecticut It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches in Connecticut Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (11/03-11/12)Tracker
Kinky Boots in Connecticut Kinky Boots
ACT of CT (5/23-6/16)
Fun Home in Connecticut Fun Home
Brookfield Theatre (12/01-12/16)
Private Jones in Connecticut Private Jones
The Terris Theatre (10/13-11/05)
Dreamgirls in Connecticut Dreamgirls
The Goodspeed (11/10-12/30)
Sarah Ruhls’ EURYDICE in Connecticut Sarah Ruhls’ EURYDICE
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (6/07-6/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You