Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference

A featured speaker was Elizabeth Shapiro, Director of the Connecticut Office of the Arts, who spoke about the many grant opportunities available from the State.
A state-wide meeting of community theater groups began the process of forming an alliance which would address ways to overcome challenges and to share resources. Hosted by the Castle Craig Players of Meriden, over 20 Connecticut community theatres met on Saturday, April 2nd at the Augusta Curtis Cultural Center for a day-long conference that included panels on Management, Marketing and Finances. A featured speaker was Elizabeth Shapiro, Director of the Connecticut Office of the Arts, who spoke about the many grant opportunities available from the State.
"As COVID protocols begin to ease, we are all starting the process of re-opening our theaters. We felt that sharing our "best-of" practices with one another would be timely," said Castle Craig Players' President Melanie Del Sole. "Additionally, we wanted to talk about the many areas where we could potentially collaborate."
"It was such an inspiring day, especially after what we've all been through for the past two years," added Ian Galligan, CCP's Vice President & Marketing Manager. "Having so many people in one room that shared the same passion and goals for success was an incredible feeling. I think this is the start of something much bigger."
Topics included sharing costumes and sets, collaborative marketing efforts, database of vendors/resources, COVID safety protocols, volunteer recruitment & engagement, show selection process, and much more.
Plans for continued discussions are being explored.
Hole in the Wall Theatre
Josh Prouser, Moonyean Field, Reva Kleppel of Opera House Players
Artistic/Managerial Panel with Melanie Del Sole, President/Co-Founder of Castle Craig Players and Debi Freund, Vice President/Artistic Director of Little Theatre of Manchester.
Opening remarks from Melanie Del Sole, President/Co-Founder of Castle Craig Players.
Talking tickets with our conference sponsor Ludus!
Colchester Community Theatre
Diamond Theatre Company
Hartford Fringe
Josh Prouser from Opera House Players
Lara Morton of Fuse Theatre of CT
Steven Stott, President of the Sherman Players
Annette Bradstreet of Windham Theatre Guild
Patrique Hurd, Managing Director of No Boundaries Youth Theater
Dave Anctil of Brookfield Theatre
Lisa Foss, President of Chestnut Street Playhouse
Steven Stott, President of the Sherman Players
Dwayne Harris, Executive Director of Little Theatre of Manchester
Michael Cartwright of Milo Productions/CT Yuletide Carolers
Shelby Davis, Executive Director of City Youth Theater
Jeffrey Dunn, Executive Director of Landmark Community Theatre
Jeffrey Kagan-McCann, Artistic Director of Pearwater Productions/?Hartford Fringe Festival
Wallis Johnson of Colchester Community Theatre
Susan Kulp of New Haven Theatre Company
Sal Jones, Artistic Director of The Lexington Players (Lexington, MA)
Nick Rapuano, Founder/Artistic Director of Diamond Theatre Company
Debi Freund, Vice President/Artistic Director of Little Theatre of Manchester
Roy O''Neil, representing Save The Palace
Marketing Panel with Ian Galligan, of Castle Craig Players, and Kim Pita, Founder of Pita Peaces
Financial Panel with Elizabeth Director of Arts, Preservation and Museums at the CT Office of the Arts, Mark Laucella, Treasurer of Castle Craig Players and Dwayne Harris, Executive Director of Little
Conference Sponsor LUDUS
Oliver Kochol and Jennifer Del Sole of Castle Craig Players