Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference

A featured speaker was Elizabeth Shapiro, Director of the Connecticut Office of the Arts, who spoke about the many grant opportunities available from the State.

Apr. 11, 2022  

A state-wide meeting of community theater groups began the process of forming an alliance which would address ways to overcome challenges and to share resources. Hosted by the Castle Craig Players of Meriden, over 20 Connecticut community theatres met on Saturday, April 2nd at the Augusta Curtis Cultural Center for a day-long conference that included panels on Management, Marketing and Finances. A featured speaker was Elizabeth Shapiro, Director of the Connecticut Office of the Arts, who spoke about the many grant opportunities available from the State.

See photos below!

"As COVID protocols begin to ease, we are all starting the process of re-opening our theaters. We felt that sharing our "best-of" practices with one another would be timely," said Castle Craig Players' President Melanie Del Sole. "Additionally, we wanted to talk about the many areas where we could potentially collaborate."

"It was such an inspiring day, especially after what we've all been through for the past two years," added Ian Galligan, CCP's Vice President & Marketing Manager. "Having so many people in one room that shared the same passion and goals for success was an incredible feeling. I think this is the start of something much bigger."

Topics included sharing costumes and sets, collaborative marketing efforts, database of vendors/resources, COVID safety protocols, volunteer recruitment & engagement, show selection process, and much more.

Plans for continued discussions are being explored.

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Hole in the Wall Theatre

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Josh Prouser, Moonyean Field, Reva Kleppel of Opera House Players

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Artistic/Managerial Panel with Melanie Del Sole, President/Co-Founder of Castle Craig Players and Debi Freund, Vice President/Artistic Director of Little Theatre of Manchester.

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Opening remarks from Melanie Del Sole, President/Co-Founder of Castle Craig Players.

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Talking tickets with our conference sponsor Ludus!

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Colchester Community Theatre

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Diamond Theatre Company

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Hartford Fringe

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Josh Prouser from Opera House Players

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Lara Morton of Fuse Theatre of CT

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Steven Stott, President of the Sherman Players

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Annette Bradstreet of Windham Theatre Guild

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Patrique Hurd, Managing Director of No Boundaries Youth Theater

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Dave Anctil of Brookfield Theatre

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Lisa Foss, President of Chestnut Street Playhouse

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Steven Stott, President of the Sherman Players

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Dwayne Harris, Executive Director of Little Theatre of Manchester

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Michael Cartwright of Milo Productions/CT Yuletide Carolers

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Shelby Davis, Executive Director of City Youth Theater

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Jeffrey Dunn, Executive Director of Landmark Community Theatre

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Jeffrey Kagan-McCann, Artistic Director of Pearwater Productions/?Hartford Fringe Festival

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Wallis Johnson of Colchester Community Theatre

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Susan Kulp of New Haven Theatre Company

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Sal Jones, Artistic Director of The Lexington Players (Lexington, MA)

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Nick Rapuano, Founder/Artistic Director of Diamond Theatre Company

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Debi Freund, Vice President/Artistic Director of Little Theatre of Manchester

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Roy O''Neil, representing Save The Palace

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Marketing Panel with Ian Galligan, of Castle Craig Players, and Kim Pita, Founder of Pita Peaces

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Financial Panel with Elizabeth Director of Arts, Preservation and Museums at the CT Office of the Arts, Mark Laucella, Treasurer of Castle Craig Players and Dwayne Harris, Executive Director of Little

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Financial Panel with Elizabeth Director of Arts, Preservation and Museums at the CT Office of the Arts, Mark Laucella, Treasurer of Castle Craig Players and Dwayne Harris, Executive Director of Little

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Conference Sponsor LUDUS

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference
Oliver Kochol and Jennifer Del Sole of Castle Craig Players

Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference


