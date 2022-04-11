Photos: Castle Craig Players at First Annual CT Community Theatre Conference

A state-wide meeting of community theater groups began the process of forming an alliance which would address ways to overcome challenges and to share resources. Hosted by the Castle Craig Players of Meriden, over 20 Connecticut community theatres met on Saturday, April 2nd at the Augusta Curtis Cultural Center for a day-long conference that included panels on Management, Marketing and Finances. A featured speaker was Elizabeth Shapiro, Director of the Connecticut Office of the Arts, who spoke about the many grant opportunities available from the State.

See photos below!

"As COVID protocols begin to ease, we are all starting the process of re-opening our theaters. We felt that sharing our "best-of" practices with one another would be timely," said Castle Craig Players' President Melanie Del Sole. "Additionally, we wanted to talk about the many areas where we could potentially collaborate."

"It was such an inspiring day, especially after what we've all been through for the past two years," added Ian Galligan, CCP's Vice President & Marketing Manager. "Having so many people in one room that shared the same passion and goals for success was an incredible feeling. I think this is the start of something much bigger."

Topics included sharing costumes and sets, collaborative marketing efforts, database of vendors/resources, COVID safety protocols, volunteer recruitment & engagement, show selection process, and much more.

Plans for continued discussions are being explored.