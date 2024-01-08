Photos: Brief Cameo Productions Announces Staged Reading Of MASTER CLASS

The actors have gathered, and the performance space is ringing with some of opera’s greatest arias.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

The actors have gathered, and the performance space is ringing with some of opera’s greatest arias.  Brief Cameo Productions’ staged reading of Terrence McNally’s Master Class is scheduled to perform January 12 and 13, 2024 at 7pm, and January 14, 2024 at 5pm. See photos from inside rehearsal.

Tickets are $25, and can be purchased via the company's website - Click Here. Patrons can also find information about sponsoring the production via the website.

Master Class will showcase Angela Iannone as Maria Callas. “When we decided on Master Class,” said director Alan Piotrowicz, “there was only one person I had in mind for the lead role.  I’m so honored to have Angela joining us.”  Iannone (appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association) is no stranger to the role.  Her previous turns have been described as “mesmerizing” (Milwaukee Magazine) and “in a master class all her own” (Journal Sentinel). 

The cast will also feature several returning Brief Cameo Productions cast members: Amy Buckley (BCP’s Ragtime and Sunday in the Park…) as First Soprano, Lisa Williamson (Ragtime, Songs From The Elephant’s Trunk and Sunday…) as Second Soprano, and Nathan Russo (Ragtime and Sunday…) as the Stagehand.  Also joining the company for the first time are Gene Stenger as the Tenor, and Jacob Iglitzin as the Accompanist.  The Master Class production team features Director/Production Designer Alan Piotrowicz (BCP Associate Producer), Musical Director Jill Brunelle (BCP Resident Musical Director), Costume Designer Kathleen Santomasso, Props Designer Glenn Bassett, and Stage Manager Holly Price. 

Performances of Master Class will take place at The Centerbrook Meeting House, 51 Main Street, Centerbrook, CT. Master Class was produced on Broadway by Robert Whitehead, Lewis Allen, and Spring Sirkin, and is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. (www.dramatists.com)

Photo Credit: Brief Cameo Productions

Angela Iannone, Amy Buckley
Angela Iannone, Amy Buckley

Angela Iannone, Amy Buckley
Angela Iannone, Amy Buckley

Jacob Iglitzin
Jacob Iglitzin

Jacob Iglitzin, Nathan Russo
Jacob Iglitzin, Nathan Russo

Angela Iannone, Gene Stenger
Angela Iannone, Gene Stenger

Angela Iannone, Gene Stenger
Angela Iannone, Gene Stenger

Angela Iannone, Lisa Williamson
Angela Iannone, Lisa Williamson

Angela Iannone, Lisa Williamson
Angela Iannone, Lisa Williamson




