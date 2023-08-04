Photo: Meet The Cast of JERSEY BOYS At Ivoryton Playhouse

JERSEY BOYS is a journey filled with heart, soul, and the unmistakable sound of an era  that defined a generation.

Aug. 04, 2023

The Ivoryton Playhouse has announced the electrifying arrival of the Tony winning musical sensation, JERSEY BOYS gracing our stage for a limited engagement!  Prepare to be transported back in time to the swinging '60s and be captivated by the timeless story of four blue-collar boys from New Jersey who skyrocketed to fame as one of the greatest pop bands ever! 

Featuring unforgettable hits from the legendary Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons,  JERSEY BOYS is a journey filled with heart, soul, and the unmistakable sound of an era  that defined a generation.  

"We couldn't be more excited to bring the magic of JERSEY BOYS to the Ivoryton  Playhouse," said Jacqui Hubbard, Executive Director of the Playhouse. "This musical  has it all - incredible music, an inspiring rags-to-riches story, and a whole lot of fun. It's  the perfect evening out for theatre lovers and music lovers alike." 

Ivoryton Playhouse promises an experience like no other. Nestled in the charming town  of Ivoryton, our historic theater is renowned for its intimate setting, providing an up-close  and personal connection between the audience and the performers. 

Tickets for JERSEY BOYS are on sale now and are expected to sell out quickly. Don't  miss your chance to witness the magic of this iconic production at the Ivoryton  

Playhouse. Be sure to mark your calendars and stay tuned for more updates and  surprises along the way! 

JERSEY BOYS runs from August 10th to September 10th. Performance times are  Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm; evening performances are Wednesday  and Thursday at 7:30 pm; and Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm.  

Tickets are $60 for adults, $55 for seniors, and $25 for students. Tickets are available  online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318. (For  information on group rates, please call the box office.) The Playhouse is located at 103  Main Street in Ivoryton. 

JERSEY BOYS at Ivoryton Playhouse is directed by Todd L. Underwood, with music  directed by Mike Morris. The scenic designer is Cully Long, and the costume design is  by Elizabeth Saylor. Jessica Drayton is the lighting designer, Glenn Bassett is the props  designer, and the sound designer is Jacob Morgan Fisch.

Photo Credit: Ben Hope 

Photo: Meet The Cast of JERSEY BOYS At Ivoryton Playhouse
Brendan McGrady, Sean Burns, Evan Ross Brody, and Michael Notardonato



