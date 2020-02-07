Photo Flash: NEWSIES Opens at Westport Country Playhouse Tonight

Broadway Method Academy (BMA), the resident conservatory of Westport Country Playhouse, opens its production of "Disney's Newsies" tonight at the Playhouse. A host of Broadway actors will be featured in the cast alongside the Academy's 40 students.

Directed and choreographed by Chaz Wolcott (original national touring cast of "Newsies"), and music direction by J. Scott Handley, eight performances are scheduled, beginning tonight through Sunday, February 7 - 9, and 14 - 16.

"We are proud to bring such a relevant story and iconic musical to the Westport Country Playhouse stage," said Connor Deane Executive Director. "We're even more delighted to have several members of the original touring cast of 'Newsies involved in our production. We can't wait for the community to share in our delight."

The cast will be headed by Joey Barreiro ("Disney's Newsies", "A Bronx Tale") as Jack Kelly; Alaina Mills (national tour of "Beautiful") as Katherine Plummer; and Aisha De Haas (Broadway's Rent, national tour of "Newsies".)

The ensemble features over 40 students from Broadway Method Academy.

Set in turn-of-the century New York City, "Newsies" is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, "Newsies" features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken ("Little Shop of Horrors," "Sister Act") and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein ("Kinky Boots"). Featuring a live orchestra and 40 BMA students alongside Broadway professionals, and songs like "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," "Newsies" is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

The creative team also features set designer Ryan Howell, lighting designer Weston G. Wetzel, costumer designer Dustin Cross, wig designer Kaitie Adams, and sound designer Daniel Bria. Garrett Taylor conducts the 11-piece orchestra. Connor Deane, J. Scott Handley, and David Dreyfoos serve as executive producers. "Disney's Newsies" is produced by Broadway Method Academy, the resident conservatory of Westport Country Playhouse. Eleish Van Breems is the production partner.

Purchase tickets to "Disney's Newsies," at www.westportplayhouse.org, or call or visit the Westport Country Playhouse box office at 203-227-4177, located at 25 Powers Court, Westport, CT.

All play titles, artists, and dates are subject to change.

