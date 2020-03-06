Photo Flash: Kidz Konnection, Shoreline Theater Academy, Presents MATILDA

Kidz Konnection, Shoreline Theater Academy will present Roald Dahl's beloved classic story adapted into the musical, "Matilda," with shows March 13-15 on the Clinton Town Hall Stage.

March 13 - 15. The show caps off Kidz Konnection's efforts to raise $25,000 in a year. The Seize the Day campaign raised the money through a year of its own students organizing fundraisers, black box productions and community support. The company is proud that they not only reached their goal but have in fact surpassed it. This is all made possible by their amazing community.

Plans to restore and renovate the 1801 Academy Building, located in the downtown historic arts district of Clinton are set to begin over spring break, the week of April 12. The project will include restoration of the original peaked ceiling, to be outfitted with black box style professional stage lighting and a new hardwood floor.

Kidz Konnection was founded in 2006 by NYU Tisch School of the Arts graduate, Laura Attanasio as an inclusive place for students to build community, explore classic literature, and express their creativity after school. From humble beginnings of less than ten students performing one show every few months, Kidz Konnection is now the Shoreline's best Arts Academy, offering a wide range of programs, classes, and productions for all ages.

The mission of Kidz Konnection is to educate youth in the performing arts, "cultivating self-empowerment and leadership skills to build strong, healthy minded, community leaders of the future," according to their mission statement. "Investing time and effort into this renovation project provides the youth with a sense of legacy and belonging to a greater whole further instilling the importance of giving back."

The story of Matilda is truly the embodiment of their mission. Matilda and her classmates are able to accomplish great things because of their teacher Ms. Honey. She gives them the sense of empowerment that all children need. In turn the results were truly magical. You will see the same magic brought to life by the Kidz Konnection, Shoreline Theater Academy's cast of 93 youth actors. Not only will you get an amazing show but these talented young performers bring the sense of community and legacy that Laura Attanasio strives for at Kidz Konnection. There is nothing "Revolting," about this production that is a guarantee.

Performances of "Matilda" are at 7 p.m. March 13-14, and at 2 p.m. March 14-15. Tickets are $18 and $15; center seats are $20. To reserve, go to kidzkonnectionct.org, call 860-227-2363 or visit events.tututix.com/KidzKonnectionCT/Events/Listing





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You