Photo Flash: KENNEDY: BOBBY'S LAST CRUSADE, Filmed For Playhouse On Park

Playhouse on Park's 12th Main Stage Season will open with KENNEDY: BOBBY'S LAST CRUSADE by David Arrow. The play was produced and filmed at the Theatre at St. Clements in NYC for Playhouse on Park audiences.

The film of the play will be available to stream at home between September 16 - October 4 for $20. Audiences can also choose to view the film at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday, September 22 at 7:00pm (gates open at 6pm) for $12.50 per person, parking is $7. A talk back with David Arrow is included. There will also be a viewing at the Ingersoll Auto PoP-Up Drive-In (behind Edmond Town Hall in Newington) for $20 per carload.

Watch for details on special features & extra events included with your ticket purchase. Playhouse on Park is thrilled to have Eric Nightengale direct this piece, after having directed the world premiere at Theatre at St. Clements in 2018. David Arrow will also reprise his role as Bobby Kennedy.

This solo play portrays Kennedy during his short, electrifying campaign for President of the United States. Told from Kennedy's perspective, the play follows Bobby from his announcement to enter the race on March 16, 1968, to his last speech on June 4 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. You will see Kennedy's most famous and impactful speeches, his private apprehensions, and well as the more personal events during those four exhilarating months of his ill-fated campaign. International Theatre Reviews calls it "a play of hope and encouragement in a time where we need it most."

For more information including supplementary materials and a teaser of the film, visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

