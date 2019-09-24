Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With THESE SHINING LIVES At Shoreline Theater Academy

Here's a little peak at the Shoreline Theater Academy, Kidz Konnection's adult acting troupe production of These Shining Lives tech week.

The cast is working hard on bringing you an amazing night of entertainment! Worried you won't make it by 6:30 to our BYO speakeasy? That's okay just arrive when you can, just make sure you know the password

Then the amazing Shelley Taylor-Boyd will dazzle you with a pre show! And remember the main event These Shining Lives doesn't begin until 8:00 pm.

Get your tickets today! https://kidzkonnection.regfox.com/tickets-for-these-shining-lives.



Maria Teresa Lonetti (Catherine) Devin Wilke (Doctor)

Shannon Robinson (Frances)

Laura Attanasio (Pearl/Director)

Sam Reed (Mr. Grossman)

Ciro Falanga (News Reporter)

Dan Ayotte (Tom)

Shana Laclaire (Charlotte)





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You