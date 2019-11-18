Photo Flash: Get a First Look at JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at the Sherman Playhouse

Article Pixel Nov. 18, 2019  

The Panto is coming. Jack and the Beanstalk A Very British Panto is coming to Sherman Playhouse in time for the Holidays. For tickets and more info visit www.shermanplayers.org

This Panto takes the traditional story of Jack climbing the beanstalk to do battle with the evil giant and throws in magic, song, spectacle, romance and more than a little old fashioned vaudeville slapstick comedy and a splash of Monty Python!. This is a show for the whole family - where the audience is definitely encouraged to join in the fun!

Photo Credit: Trish Haldin

