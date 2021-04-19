Photos: First Look At THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Presented by Castle Craig Players

Meriden's Castle Craig Players have produced a "Wilde-ly" innovative digital production of "The Importance of Being Earnest", which will stream FREE to your home on Friday, April 23 at 8pm!

Through the magic of video technology, Castle Craig is bringing the long-awaited return of live theatre one step closer with this fully-staged digital production. Filmed on the group's intimate Meriden stage, this production was created using green screens and professional video editing to create a new and innovative type of virtual performance. All filming and rehearsals were held upholding strict attention to the CDC guidelines.

Oscar Wilde's wildly entertaining comedy sparkles with dazzling wordplay and hilariously unlikely situations. This "trivial comedy for serious people" features two carefree bachelors, Jack and Algernon, each with a carefully hidden double life. But when Algernon discovers that Jack has been posing as a man named Ernest to escape to the city, he promptly travels to Jack's country estate to pose as the fictional figure himself! Silliness ensues with whimsical ingénues, jealous fiancées, indomitable dowagers, and what might just be the most famous handbag in theatre history.

Directed by Ian Galligan and Oliver Kochol, the cast includes CCP alumni Griffin Kulp (Jack), Jim Kane (Algernon), Lisa DeAngelis (Gwendolen), Katie Kirtland (Cecily), Pam Amodio (Lady Bracknell), Lori Holm (Miss Prism), Ed Rosenblatt (Rev. Chasuble), Len Fredericks (Lane) & Oliver Kochol (Merriman). The production was filmed by Abraham Texidor, Sr./Texidor Event Video, with digital backgrounds created by Martin Scott Marchitto.

While the production is FREE to stream, donations will be welcomed to support Castle Craig Players.

For more information, including viewing links, visit www.castlecraig.org.

"The Importance of Being Earnest" is sponsored by Wise Guys Pizza & Deli, 944 West Main Street, Meriden.