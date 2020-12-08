Photo Flash: First Look At THE CASTLE CRAIG CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

In the style of the lavish celebrity-hosted holiday TV specials of yesteryear, THE CASTLE CRAIG CHRISTMAS SPECIAL will stream FREE on YouTube this Saturday, December 12th at 8pm - and BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look from the safe & socially distanced filming!

Check out photos below!

Televised Christmas specials are as integral to the celebration of the season as trees, ornaments, and presents! In the good old days, countless families gathered around their television sets and enjoyed a crowded slate of network Christmas variety specials starring the biggest stars of the day! From Andy Williams to Judy Garland, Bing Crosby to Frank Sinatra, these class acts celebrated the holiday in a breezy variety hour that was shot cocktail style - casual and open, like an in-home lounge act.

The evening will feature the talents of Arthur Canova, Nick Ciasullo, Emma Czaplinski, Chelsea Dacey, Lisa DeAngelis, Jennifer Del Sole, Melanie Del Sole, Jessica Engster, Ben Focarile, Len Fredericks, Ian Galligan, Allison Kane, Jim Kane, Katie Kirtland, Stephen Koehler, Griffin Kulp, Ian Lynch-Passarelli, Bobby Schultz, Kathy Wade, Diane Warner-Canova - and a special appearance by Mayor Kevin Scarpati. The show is music directed by Mark Focarile.

While the concert stream is FREE to all, donations will be welcomed to support Castle Craig Players. COVID-19 has greatly impacted all of us in so many ways, and the arts have taken an especially hard hit.

For more information, including viewing links, visit www.castlecraig.org.

