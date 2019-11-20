Photo Flash: Connecticut Repertory Theatre Presents SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

Connecticut Repertory Theatre (CRT) continues its 2019-20 season with Tom Stoppard's Shakespeare in Love, adapted for the stage by Lee Hall and Marc Norman. Vincent Tycer will direct. Performances will be held in the Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre from November 21st through November 23rd, and December 4th through December 8th, 2019. For tickets and information please visit crt.uconn.edu or call (860) 486-2113.

In this exciting adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film, a young, pre-fame Will Shakespeare is struggling with writer's block. The deadline for his next play is approaching all too quickly! Sparks fly when he meets Viola, a merchant's daughter with secret theatrical ambitions of her own. Their forbidden love affair just might give Will the inspiration he needs to write a masterpiece. Shakespeare in Love is an epic Elizabethan extravaganza filled with mistaken identities, backstage chaos and the power of love - and theatre.

The creative team includes: Vincent Tycer (Director), Chris Coffey (Music Director), Morgan Shea (Scenic Design), Samuel Biondolillo (Lighting Design), Brittny Mahan (Costume Design), Katie Salerno (Sound Design), and Nicole Weigert (Stage Manager).

The cast includes: Anthony Cochrane* (Henslowe), Guiesseppe Jones* (De Lesseps/Tilney), Erin Cessna* (Viola), Matthew Antoci (Fennyman), Neil Callahan (Lambert & Ensemble), Jack Dillon (Will), Thalia Eddyblouin (M. Quickly/Kate & Ensemble), Anthony Giovino (Burbage), Angela Hunt (Queen), Justin Jager (Wessex), Jim Jiang (Peter & Ensemble), Colin Kinnick (Sam), Alex Kosciusek (Robin & Ensemble), Nick Luberto (Ralph & Ensemble), Angus MacLennan (Ned), Mauricio Miranda (Marlowe), Bryan Mittelstadt (Boatman/Countertenor/Asst. Music Director), Hunter Monroe (Nol/Frees/Catling & Ensemble), Sean Redahan (Adam & Ensemble), Leone Rodriguez (Webster), Adrianna Simmons (Nurse/Molly), and Cole Wood (Wabash).

*Denotes members of Actor's Equity Association.



Matthew Antoci, Neil Callahan, Anthony Cochrane* and Alex Kosciuszek



Jack Dillon



Guiesseppe Jones



Jack Dillon and Mauricio Miranda



Angela Hunt, Guiesseppe Jones and Erin Cessna