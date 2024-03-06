Patti LuPone Brings A LIFE IN NOTES to the Bushnell in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bushnell announced that three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone will bring her new concert Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes to The Bushnell for one performance on Sunday, May 19 at 3 PM.

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 AM Friday, March 8, and will be available at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900 or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office at 166 Capital Avenue (Mon-Fri from 10 AM to 5 PM).

Music has the power to crystallize a moment in time and evoke eras, in her new concert Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes, the three-time Tony Award winner will perform an array of songs that do just that, songs that are touchstones and reflections on her life growing up in America – as a young girl during the burgeoning rock and roll scene of the fifties, to coming of age in the politically and socially turbulent sixties, to eventually achieving success with both career and family.

Conceived and directed by Scott Wittman, with music supervision and direction by Joseph Thalken, written by Jeffrey Richman, with string instrumentalist Brad Phillips, this multi-city tour will also include a one-night-only performance at Carnegie Hall on Monday, April 8 and additional engagements including Boston’s Symphony Hall, Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco (Sunday, April 14), the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C..

Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes features lighting design by John Hastings, sound design by Mark Fiore, and costume design by Catherine Zuber. Richard Hester is the Production Supervisor.