Pantochino Reveals 2023-24 Season Of Musicals In Milford

Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford's award-winning, professional not-for-profit theatre company has announced its 2023-24 season including family favorites, a new panto and an exciting original musical comedy. Co-producers Bert Bernardi and Jimmy Johansmeyer founded and have led the company since 2010 with performances at the MAC, Milford Arts Council. The new season is generously sponsored by the City of Milford.

"This season reflects our mission to entertain, enrich and engage family audiences with an array of original, affordable musical theatre offerings," said Bernardi. "Its for children, families, teens, adults...everyone" added Johansmeyer.

Pantochino will open its season on October 13th with "Panto of the Opera," a topsy-turvy take on the 'phantom' phenomenon bound to haunt the halls of the MAC with hilarity! Performed in the traditionally wild and wonderful panto style, Bernardi said "Following our sold out run of "Christmas Carol" we wanted to capture the free spirit and fun of panto once again...and no one does panto better than Pantochino." The new musical by Bernardi and composer Justin Rugg will run through October 29.

For the holidays, the company will revive its most delicious musical,"Christmas Cookies!" Winner of nine Broadway World Regional Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Work, it is the heartwarming story of an old-fashioned bakery, a Christmas wish and a trio of gingerbread cookies who come to life singing their way to the merriest holiday ever! "It's joyful, tuneful and a real treat for the holiday season," said Johansmeyer. "Christmas Cookies" will open December 1 and play through the 23rd.

Pantochino's acclaimed Teen Theatre company will present "Chicago" for a limited run February 23-25. This story of fortune, fame, and all that jazz is a sharp-edged satire featuring a dazzling score. Broadway's longest running musical comes to Pantochino Teen Theatre in a special teen edition where Roxie and Velma vie for the spotlight and headlines as they seek the American Dream: fame, fortune and acquittal. Book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb. Based on the play by Marine Dallas Watkins. Adapted by David Thompson. The teen theatre program is an eight-week immersive program (Saturdays) beginning in January. Registration for young actors age 13 to 18 will open in August.

A third original musical by Bernardi and Rugg makes its debut next spring. "The Executioner's Wife" is a wildly funny story about a small medieval times village, its most unpopular citizen-the executioner, and his scheming wife in a quest for adoration and acceptance. "It's part Monty Python, part I Love Lucy," says Bernardi. "Its like a saucy sit-com chock full of laughs and certainly for audiences 13 and up," he added. The new musical plays a three-week run April 26 through May 12.

Bernardi and Johansmeyer will also be announcing master classes, new performing opportunities for children and special events in the coming weeks.

Pantochino Productions Inc is a 501 c 3 not for profit organization with studio and shop space at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford. In addition to its original musical productions, the company also hosts in-school programs, teen theatre, summer theatre camps, master classes and more. Pantochino recently was honored with two "Best of Milford" Awards including Best Family Entertainment and Best Local Theatre as well as receiving fifteen Broadway World Connecticut awards including Favorite Connecticut Theatre earlier this year.

Pantochino graciously acknowledges its sponsors: The City of Milford, The Devon Rotary, The Milford Bank, Berchem Moses PC and the additional support given by The Connecticut Post Mall and The Community Foundation of Greater New Haven, CT Humanities and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Office of the Arts.