Pantochino Announces Summer Theatre Programs For Kids and Teens

Learn more about the lineup here!

Feb. 01, 2023  

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford's professional non-profit theatre for family audiences has announced registration and the roster for Summer Theatre Camps at Milford Arts Council and its exciting Summer Teen Theatre production.

Pantochino's four-week Summer Theatre Camps, a program of the Milford Arts Council, is now in its eleventh season. Each week, young actors 8 to 12 years old learn, rehearse and perform an original musical comedy in just five days. The shows are written expressly for this program by Bert Bernardi and Justin Rugg.

"Snow White, The Fairest of the Mall" is the featured fare of Session One (July 10-14). "Sharkalicious" follows a shark-obsessed child who gets a wish granted in Session Two (July 17-21). A Pantochino favorite, "Beauty and the Best, Sort Of" will delight young actors in Session Three (July 24-28) and the final week, Session Four (July 32-August 4) features "James and the (Sort Of) Giant Peach." The four sessions take place at the MAC (Milford Arts Council) on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford.

"The continued success of our camps is attributed to the amount of fun our kids have putting on a musical. The shows are original, fast-paced and funny-the children respond to this material. Also, they're treated with respect and encouraged to have a good time by our professional, adult staff. We're not an institute or academy-we're making theatre, and it should be a rewarding, fun-filled experience," said co-producer Bert Bernardi. "Our camps fill up very, very quickly and we urge parents to register soon as capacity is limited," says Jimmy Johansmeyer, co-producer and camp director.

Pantochino's Summer Teen Theatre returns for an immersive two-week experience (July 31-August 12) at both the studio space in the Connecticut Post Mall and the Sacred Heart University Community Theatre in Fairfield. The popular program for 12 to 18 year olds will feature the Award-Winning musical comedy,"The Prom"

"I'm so proud of our Teen Theatre program. Teens travel from all over southern Connecticut to participate," said Bernardi. "Here, teens play all the roles, and word is out the quality of our productions are unmatched," he added.

Information, Frequently Asked Questions and Registration for all of Pantochino's summer programs are available online at www.pantochino.com




