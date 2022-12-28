Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Pa'lante Theater Company Announces Inaugural 2023 Season

The company has a mission to present and celebrate works that showcase and highlight the rich African/Afro-Latino/Latino experience.

Dec. 28, 2022  

Pa'lante Theater Company Announces Inaugural 2023 Season

Pa'lante Theater Company, Waterbury, Connecticut's newest performing arts collaborative, has announced their inaugural 2023 season and collaboration agreement with legendary Theater Company - Seven Angels Theatre.

"Pa'lante Theater is a part of the Afro Caribbean Cultural Center and has a mission to present and celebrate works that showcase and highlight the rich African/Afro-Latino/Latino experience," said Nelson Rafael Feliciano-Roman, Artistic Director/Founder.

The season consists of:

February 17th - 26th, 2023:

"Calling Puerto Rico", a world premiere play written by Juan Ramirez Jr. of New York, telling the story of a grandfather and grandson separated by an ocean while Hurricane Maria is about to devastate the island, a drama, comedy, and love tale. A portion of all ticket sales will go towards a Puerto Rican non-profit organization that is helping with recovery efforts after the most recent Hurricane Fiona.

June 16th - 18th, 2023:

The Afro Latino Film Festival showing over 50 films (short, documentary and feature) that showcase and celebrate Afro-Latino culture and peoples from all over the world.

September 14 - 24, 2023:

The musical theater review show "VIVA Broadway - Waterbury". Directed by Rafael Feliciano Roman and Choreographed by Jill Marie Medina, Owner of Heart & Sole Dance Studio. The show will feature songs from musicals such as West Side Story, In the Heights, On Your Feet, Rent, Man of La Mancha, Songs by an Immigrant, and others.

"Theater and arts need to be reflective of the community in which it lives," said Feliciano-Roman. Pa'lante Theater Company is co-founded by Rafael, Zelest Caraballo, who also serves as the Company Stage Manager, Set Designer/Props Master and Angelica Huertas who serves as Company Manager and Sound/Lighting Designer.

The season will be mounted at Seven Angels Theater, 1 Plank Road, Waterbury, Connecticut 06705. Seven Angels Theatre's mission is to offer the Waterbury, Connecticut region affordable professional live theatre, youth summer theatre classes, community access to the performing arts, including plays, musicals, concerts and educational opportunities. This partnership is inline with both organizations missions.

For more specifics on season and individual tickets and production dates, visit:

www.taino-nation.org/palantetheater.



