Palace Theater in Waterbury Presents Liz Calloway's HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Concert

The Palace Theater will present Broadway star Liz Calloway's Home for the Holidays, a virtual concert on December 11 at 7:00pm as part of BANK OF AMERICA'S Virtual Holiday Series. You can enjoy this magical holiday concert from the comfort of your home while Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway performs a mix of holiday favorites, beloved Broadway showtunes, share stories about the holidays and her career, and offers a preview of music from her upcoming holiday album, Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas. The stream will also include a special behind-the-scenes interview with the artist and a post-show Q&A following the premiere of the concert on Friday, December 11.

Here's how to get tickets:

The stream premieres on Friday, December 11 at 7:00pm, with a Live Zoom Q&A with the artist following at approximately 8:15pm. The stream will be available for viewing until December 19. Your ticket purchase will allow you to enjoy the concert for up to 24 hours after you begin watching.

Purchase tickets through the Palace official website at www.palacetheaterct.org to save $5 on tickets and support the Palace Theater.

Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. Other New York appearances include the legendary Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center, A Stephen Sondheim Evening, Fiorello (Encores) and Hair in Concert. Regional and international credits include Dot in Sunday in the Park with George, Eva Peron in Evita, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, the European premiere of Sondheim on Sondheim at London's Royal Festival Hall, and most recently, starred in the one-person play "Every Brilliant Thing."

Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia, Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant.

She received an Emmy Award for hosting Ready to Go, a daily, live children's program on CBS in Boston. Other TV credits include In Performance at the White House, Inside the Actor's Studio: Stephen Sondheim and The David Letterman Show.

Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Iceland, Vietnam, Australia, China and nearly every major city in the U.S. She performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as composer Stephen Schwartz, and has had the great pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams and the legendary Johnny Mathis.

