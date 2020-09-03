Palace Theater Webster Bank Broadway Series Announces Scheduling Updates

Among the changes are a postponement to BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL.

The performance schedule for the Palace Theater in Waterbury, like other performing arts venues across the country, is continuing to evolve. While the Palace Theater awaits reopening guidelines, Broadway shows are planning and re-planning their national tour schedules. In order to include as many of the previously announced presentations as possible in the Webster Bank Broadway Series, the theater is expanding the 2020-21 Season to encompass dates in 2022.

Here is the most recent information on shows previously announced for this season:

Chazz Palminteri's one-man performance of A Bronx Tale in Spring 2021.

Waitress will be joining Summer - The Donna Summer Musical in June 2021.

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical has been postponed; the tour will re-launch in Fall 2021. New dates for the Palace Theater will be in Early 2022. While we had hoped to bring you this beautiful show in 2021, we are excited to be part of the tour!

The Band's Visit and Anastasia - these two titles are still trying to be re-worked into the Broadway series schedule. Details will be announced once new dates are confirmed.

The venue thanks its loyal patrons for their patience and support and will keep the public updated as its management works to piece together the series. Subscription information will be made available once the entire season is confirmed.

Shows View More Connecticut Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You