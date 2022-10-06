Palace Theater Waterbury to Offer Two New Tours This Month for Children and Adults

The Palace Theater has announced two new tours for children and adults this month!

PALACE THEATER ANNOUNCES NEW TOUR FOR CHILDREN

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2022

On Saturday, October 22nd the Palace Theater Waterbury will offer a FREE tour for children ages 6-12 and their parents. The specially designed tour will introduce kids to fun facts about the historic venue that are engaging, interactive, and family friendly. Each child will receive an activity book that will help them explore history, architecture, and the performing arts.

The October 22nd tour begins at 11:00 AM and is free, but space is limited, so registration is required. Each tour will take approximately one hour. Contact the Palace Theater Box Office at 203-346-2000 or online at www.palacetheaterct.org to make a reservation.

PALACE THEATER CONJURES UP SPIRITED HALLOWEEN FUN FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2022

Is the Palace Theater in Waterbury, CT haunted? A new tour on Friday, October 28th intends to explore the 100-year-old historic venue and find answers to this question. Based on true stories, legends, and reported sightings, this Spirits with the Spirits event will feature paranormal investigators who will guide guests through the theater and attempt to make contact with some of its ghostly inhabitants.

The evening will begin at 6 PM with beer, wine, soft drinks, and a briefing of what the evening holds in store. At 7 PM guests will join the investigators to explore the theater and, perhaps, meet some of the spirits of Palace legends. Participants are asked to wear soft, quiet shoes and no perfume, jewelry, or clothing that makes noise. Open minds and flashlights are encouraged. A cleansing ritual will be performed at the end of the evening for those who wish.

Tickets for this tour are $20 and are available for adults 21 and over only. Contact the Palace Theater Box Office at 203-346-2000 or online at www.palacetheaterct.org to make a reservation.

About the Palace Theater

Located in Downtown Waterbury, Connecticut, the Palace Theater is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit performing arts center with a mission "to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences."

The Palace Theater gratefully acknowledges the ongoing support by Webster Bank, Post University, ION Bank, Savings Bank of Danbury, CT, Xfinity, Powerstation Events, Bank of America, City of Waterbury, CT Office of the Arts, Republican-American and WATR Radio.